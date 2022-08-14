Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
wevv.com
Zesto inviting customers to come celebrate their 70th year of business this week
Zesto on Riverside Drive is excited to celebrate their 70th year anniversary of serving up burgers and fries in Evansville this Saturday, August 20. The restaurants will have food and ice cream specials, and anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase. Zesto on Riverside Drive will also be donating a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
visitowensboro.com
Can’t-Miss Brunch Spots in Owensboro
Despite what you may think, brunch is more than a trend brought back to life by millenials. Here in Owensboro, it’s been a way of life for a long time. And that’s because our city has so many great options to choose from for that specific meal that’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch, but somewhere in between.
Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
visitowensboro.com
Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market
For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
wevv.com
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion
Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
wevv.com
Evansville Parks Department asking for public input on 5-year master plan
The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for the community's feedback. A News release issued Tuesday says the community is being asked to provide input as the parks department begins developing a five-year master plan. The first community open house on the master plan will be...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21
It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
Comments / 0