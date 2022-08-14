ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday

There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]

Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Can’t-Miss Brunch Spots in Owensboro

Despite what you may think, brunch is more than a trend brought back to life by millenials. Here in Owensboro, it’s been a way of life for a long time. And that’s because our city has so many great options to choose from for that specific meal that’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch, but somewhere in between.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market

For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion

Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21

It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
OWENSBORO, KY

