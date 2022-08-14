Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Saints Reportedly Signed Former 2nd Round Pick Monday
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added an experienced piece to their linebacking corps. New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team/Commanders. In his career, the 31-year-old has appeared in 106 games and started 81....
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear
Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
Saints Backup QB Andy Dalton Returned Home a Winner in Preseason Loss
Saints backup quarterback returned to the Houston area a winner after engineering an opening drive with a touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
