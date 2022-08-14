ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signed Former 2nd Round Pick Monday

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added an experienced piece to their linebacking corps. New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team/Commanders. In his career, the 31-year-old has appeared in 106 games and started 81....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear

Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

