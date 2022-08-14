Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion
Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
14news.com
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an officer said he found their child alone in a running car outside an Evansville restaurant. Officers went to Mister B’s Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. Authorities say they found a small child alone in the backseat of a...
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
WIBC.com
Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion
wevv.com
Person seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are investigating a pedestrian-vs-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash with injuries. When they arrived, deputies discovered that a person...
14news.com
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
Suspects shoot victim, try to escape on bikes and get caught
The Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Officers transported the victim to a local hospital. According to a press release, the victims injuries were not life threatening.
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
Victim seriously injured after early morning crash on Kansas Road
VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were struck by an SUV. Authorities believe the crash happened at the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:36 a.m. Deputies on scene say they found a person who had been struck by […]
wevv.com
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said that a woman had been stabbed in the parking lot.
14news.com
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
wevv.com
Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
