Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion

Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy reports for the three individuals who died as a result of a house explosion that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tags. Indiana. Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Cause Of Death Released For Three People Killed In Evansville Explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Person seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are investigating a pedestrian-vs-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash with injuries. When they arrived, deputies discovered that a person...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.
EVANSVILLE, IN

