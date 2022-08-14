ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice

Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Harrison praises former 5-stars for attitude in Ohio State camp

Zach Harrison knows what it’s like to be a 5-star recruit. In December 2018, Harrison signed with Ohio State over scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and others. Now, entering his fifth season in Columbus, Harrison is one of the Buckeyes’ older veterans. In recent years, OSU has...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Running Back Expected To Miss The 2022 Season

Ohio State just got some brutal news on running back Evan Pryor. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season with a knee injury that he suffered on Monday, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. This means that the Buckeyes now only have three scholarship running backs...
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
newwaysministry.org

Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach

Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
