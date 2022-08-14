Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Eleven Warriors
TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice
Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison praises former 5-stars for attitude in Ohio State camp
Zach Harrison knows what it’s like to be a 5-star recruit. In December 2018, Harrison signed with Ohio State over scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and others. Now, entering his fifth season in Columbus, Harrison is one of the Buckeyes’ older veterans. In recent years, OSU has...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Ohio State’s offense projects to match the best of the century
The 99th season of Ohio Stadium opened with a shocking loss that cost Ohio State most of its hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame hopes to replicate that reality to begin The Horseshoe’s 100th season in less than three weeks. The No. 5 Irish will have...
Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday
As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Ohio State Running Back Expected To Miss The 2022 Season
Ohio State just got some brutal news on running back Evan Pryor. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season with a knee injury that he suffered on Monday, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. This means that the Buckeyes now only have three scholarship running backs...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Ohio State football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Ohio State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The 2021 Buckeyes were built on the same concept as the previous 2 national...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
