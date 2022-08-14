Read full article on original website
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
wevv.com
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
wevv.com
Posey County solar panel farm gets approval in a 5-3 vote
The Posey County Planning Commission decided to move forward with the final development plan for a county based solar farm. The approval moves forward in a five to three vote, and as long as several conditions are still met for the farm including certain permits. The farm is set to...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
wevv.com
Zesto inviting customers to come celebrate their 70th year of business this week
Zesto on Riverside Drive is excited to celebrate their 70th year anniversary of serving up burgers and fries in Evansville this Saturday, August 20. The restaurants will have food and ice cream specials, and anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase. Zesto on Riverside Drive will also be donating a...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
wevv.com
Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday. A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college. After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were...
14news.com
Plan Commission votes to approve solar farm in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Area Plan Commission has voted to approve the plan for a new Tenaska solar farm. It happened at a meeting Monday night, and the vote was five to three in support of moving forward. “Originally it wasn’t about the fight against green...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
wevv.com
Evansville Parks Department asking for public input on 5-year master plan
The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for the community's feedback. A News release issued Tuesday says the community is being asked to provide input as the parks department begins developing a five-year master plan. The first community open house on the master plan will be...
wevv.com
North Weinbach Avenue reopens to normal traffic following explosion
Nearly a week after the deadly explosion in Evansville, North Weinbach Avenue is back open. Officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Weinbach Avenue was now back open to normal traffic following last week's explosion. The explosion happened on Aug. 10, killing three people and...
wevv.com
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy reports for the three individuals who died as a result of a house explosion that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tags. Indiana. Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released...
