wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday

There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios

The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Posey County solar panel farm gets approval in a 5-3 vote

The Posey County Planning Commission decided to move forward with the final development plan for a county based solar farm. The approval moves forward in a five to three vote, and as long as several conditions are still met for the farm including certain permits. The farm is set to...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]

Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday. A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college. After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plan Commission votes to approve solar farm in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Area Plan Commission has voted to approve the plan for a new Tenaska solar farm. It happened at a meeting Monday night, and the vote was five to three in support of moving forward. “Originally it wasn’t about the fight against green...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

North Weinbach Avenue reopens to normal traffic following explosion

Nearly a week after the deadly explosion in Evansville, North Weinbach Avenue is back open. Officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Weinbach Avenue was now back open to normal traffic following last week's explosion. The explosion happened on Aug. 10, killing three people and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy reports for the three individuals who died as a result of a house explosion that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tags. Indiana. Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released...
EVANSVILLE, IN

