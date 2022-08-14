Read full article on original website
Breaking: Legendary College Basketball Coach Dead On Monday
The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News
It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
College Football World Reacts To Veteran Quarterback Transfer News
A veteran college football quarterback has hit the transfer portal less than a month before the start of the 2022 regular season. According to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, veteran college football quarterback Jarret Doege is entering the transfer portal. Doege, who's played at Western Kentucky, West Virginia...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Notre Dame News
It has already been reported that NBC will be brought back into the mix for the Big Ten's media rights deal. On Tuesday, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed what that could mean for two of the most popular teams in college football - Michigan and Notre Dame. Ourand...
Saints Reportedly Signed Former 2nd Round Pick Monday
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added an experienced piece to their linebacking corps. New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team/Commanders. In his career, the 31-year-old has appeared in 106 games and started 81....
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Former College Football Running Back Killed At Youth Game
As more details come out regarding the tragic shooting of a youth football coach in Texas over the weekend, the North Texas Mean Green family mourns the loss of one of its former players. Michael Hickmon, who played five seasons at running back for the University of North Texas from...
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Sporting News
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
The Spun
