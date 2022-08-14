ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Breaking: Legendary College Basketball Coach Dead On Monday

The college basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of one of its all-time greats. On Monday, former Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril passed away. He was 92 years old. Carril joined the Tigers in 1967 after coaching one season at Lehigh. He instantly found success, leading Princeton...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signed Former 2nd Round Pick Monday

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added an experienced piece to their linebacking corps. New Orleans signed veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Washington Football Team/Commanders. In his career, the 31-year-old has appeared in 106 games and started 81....
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Killed At Youth Game

As more details come out regarding the tragic shooting of a youth football coach in Texas over the weekend, the North Texas Mean Green family mourns the loss of one of its former players. Michael Hickmon, who played five seasons at running back for the University of North Texas from...
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
