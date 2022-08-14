OPS celebrates upcoming school year with Back to School Bash

it was a celebration on Saturday outside Baxter Arena, all for the start of class for Omaha Public Schools.

"We’re thrilled to be here today," said Dr. Cheryl Logan OPS superintendent. "We have thousands of our families here."

All of the district’s schools came together, connecting with families who were just as eager to meet them.

"We wanted to get to know the schools involved in OPS," said Daryetta Edwards, a parent. "Talk with some of the teachers. They’re giving time to our kids throughout the whole school year."

Logan called this year’s event attendance "extraordinary," it’s the first bash held by the district since COVID-19. Logan also spoke about the effect the pandemic has had on families and said children have sometimes had to bear the brunt.

"In some cases, (the pandemic) is more difficult for them because they didn’t have control over some aspects of their lives like adults do," Logan said. "That’s what I think today’s about, putting the focus back where it should be: children, families, education."

OPS students seemed ready for class, some sharing their favorite subjects.

Incoming sixth-grader Elias Edwards said he likes Math.

"I just like looking at the numbers and adding up, multiplying them diving them," he said.

Another student, Divine said she enjoys social studies.

"You get to learn about history, what happened before and I really like it."

Her brother Josiah said he enjoys science.

"Cool stuff about plants, animals and other stuff." He said.

All were excited to get back in the classroom, as they celebrated the beginning of a new school year.

The first day for OPS students is Wednesday, August 17.

