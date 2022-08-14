ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State Police cruiser struck by minivan on I-691 en route to accident

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Connecticut State Police cruiser en route to an accident was struck by a minivan on Interstate 691 on Saturday night in Meriden.

A State Police trooper was driving in the right lane on I-691 westbound, east of Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a minivan that merged into his lane, according to CSP Troop I.

Trooper Yaroslav Lukashenko had his lights activated and was responding to a motor vehicle accident on I-84 east near Exit 32, where it was reported that someone was threatening someone else with a weapon, police said.

As Lukashenko was passing a Toyota Sienna, the minivan changed lanes to the right. The rear passenger side of the Toyota, driven by a 48-year-old Sandy Hook woman, hit the front driver’s side of the cruiser, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The woman was cited with failure to maintain a lane, police said.

