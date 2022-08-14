KRON4 Political Analyst Discusses Impact of Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.

POTUS ・ 16 DAYS AGO