KRON4 Political Analyst Discusses Impact of Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

By Stephanie Lin
 3 days ago

(KRON) — This week’s FBI Raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate revealed the President may be in violation of the Espionage Act. KRON4 Political Analyst Michael Yaki discussed the potential political impacts on the midterms, and a Trump 2024 Presidential run.

