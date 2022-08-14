KRON4 Political Analyst Discusses Impact of Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid
(KRON) — This week’s FBI Raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate revealed the President may be in violation of the Espionage Act. KRON4 Political Analyst Michael Yaki discussed the potential political impacts on the midterms, and a Trump 2024 Presidential run.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0