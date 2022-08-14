Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Transitional Period Ahead Of Spurs Game

In the build-up to Chelsea's game against Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel sat down to talk about the future of his ageing squad.

Speaking via Football Daily, Tuchel, 48, said, "We are in transition and it feels also like a little bit of a rebuild and it is also necessary. "

"Without complaining, we are not the youngest team in the Premier League at the moment with our key players, so it needs a rebuild exactly in the moment when all these changes are going on. So, it's another cherry on top of the cake and we try to deal with it."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Thiago Silva turns 38 next month and the new signing Kalidou Koulibaly is 32 next summer. N'Golo Kante is also 31 years old.

Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30 today after a great start to the season away at Goodison last week.

