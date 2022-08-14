BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before you know it, the first day of school will be here and Catholic Charities is looking for some help so they in turn can help others. The organization is collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program. Donations, including backpacks, are being collected at Catholic Charities' Ladies of Charity located at 1122 Broadway. The hours are Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You're asked to call ahead at 716-895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time.

