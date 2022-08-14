Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls hosts backpack giveaway
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — School is right around the corner and to help families who need some assistance getting supplies for children the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is hosting a backpack giveaway this weekend. The Salvation Army, United Way of Greater Niagara, and Niagara Falls Boys &...
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
Catholic Charities collecting school supplies for annual backpack program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before you know it, the first day of school will be here and Catholic Charities is looking for some help so they in turn can help others. The organization is collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program. Donations, including backpacks, are being collected at Catholic Charities' Ladies of Charity located at 1122 Broadway. The hours are Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You're asked to call ahead at 716-895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time.
Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Therapeutic riding center in East Aurora changing lives of riders with special needs
The East Aurora Kiwanis and Rotary Club are coming together to raise money for a local therapeutic riding center. It's a place that's changing the lives of so many. This isn't your normal horseback riding lesson. At Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center, they practice a different form of therapy. This program...
Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer. On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
New nursing program to address staffing shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has talked a lot about staffing shortages, and now SUNY Erie and ECMC are starting a program to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in Western New York. This program offers financial aid and guaranteed employment when you graduate, so it is...
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Lyme WNY spreading awareness about Lyme disease
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — As a Lyme disease vaccine is in its final clinical trial, a local couple that's been living with the illness for nearly a decade has made it their mission to help others. Chuk and Rebecca Roll of West Seneca are high school sweethearts, who have...
24 Foods That Are Missing From The Erie County Fair
It’s the time of year that we have all been waiting for: the Best 12 Days of the Summer. A lot of us go for the animals, others for the rides, but whatever you seek at the Erie County Fair, most visits end with one thing in particular. The...
wnypapers.com
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUNY Erie, ECMC teaming up to create a nursing program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help encourage local students interested in going into nursing, SUNY Erie and Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) have entered a partnership to support students and future nurses. The program aims to provide education and financial support in addition to guaranteed employment when students graduate. The...
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
buffalorising.com
Playground Breaking: The Elmwood Village Playground
Every neighborhood needs a good children’s playground. Sometimes urban playgrounds in the heart of commercial districts can be anchors for neighborhoods. They are places where families meet, to relax, have fun, and talk about life. Similar to the way that coffee shops have become synonymous with vibrant neighborhoods, so too have thoughtful playgrounds.
West Side Bazaar receives grant from county
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative, or WEDI, received a grant from Erie County to help fund the move and expansion of the West side Bazaar. On Friday it was announced that WEDI received $925,000 for the project they have been planning since March 2021. The West...
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 17 With Performance by 'Mambo Kings'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 17, at 7:00 p.m. featuring latin jazz band, Mambo Kings. The concert is free to the public.
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0