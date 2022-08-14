ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien Center, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Catholic Charities collecting school supplies for annual backpack program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before you know it, the first day of school will be here and Catholic Charities is looking for some help so they in turn can help others. The organization is collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program. Donations, including backpacks, are being collected at Catholic Charities' Ladies of Charity located at 1122 Broadway. The hours are Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You're asked to call ahead at 716-895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time.
WELLSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
HAMBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Darien Center, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer. On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New nursing program to address staffing shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has talked a lot about staffing shortages, and now SUNY Erie and ECMC are starting a program to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in Western New York. This program offers financial aid and guaranteed employment when you graduate, so it is...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wny#Pembroke High School
wnypapers.com

Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
2 On Your Side

SUNY Erie, ECMC teaming up to create a nursing program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help encourage local students interested in going into nursing, SUNY Erie and Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) have entered a partnership to support students and future nurses. The program aims to provide education and financial support in addition to guaranteed employment when students graduate. The...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Playground Breaking: The Elmwood Village Playground

Every neighborhood needs a good children’s playground. Sometimes urban playgrounds in the heart of commercial districts can be anchors for neighborhoods. They are places where families meet, to relax, have fun, and talk about life. Similar to the way that coffee shops have become synonymous with vibrant neighborhoods, so too have thoughtful playgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

West Side Bazaar receives grant from county

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative, or WEDI, received a grant from Erie County to help fund the move and expansion of the West side Bazaar. On Friday it was announced that WEDI received $925,000 for the project they have been planning since March 2021. The West...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy