Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident
A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
5 lives saved this summer in Niagara Co. by deputies using EpiPen injectors for patients
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. And this summer they have also been using a certain life-saving device which can be very expensive for some people who need them. 2 On Your Side learned how EpiPens kept some...
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.
BPD investigating shooting that happened on Academy Road on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot Sunday night on Academy Road. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting on his porch. Police believe the shooting was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BPD: man in critical condition after shooting on Academy Road
Buffalo Police say a man is in critical condition two days after a shooting in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.
Cambria man facing an aggravated DWI charge after a crash
According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the second vehicle driver was transported to ECMC with severe internal injuries and was reported to be in critical condition.
Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
Teenage duo arrested after gunpoint carjacking, police chase in Rochester
Authorities believe the teenage suspects fired at least one round from an unspecified firearm in the midst of stealing the vehicle.
Silver Creek man charged after incident in Hanover
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call Tuesday evening, arresting 62-year-old Brian Calkins on charges of 2nd degree criminal trespass and 2nd degree harassment. Deputies later released Calkins with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI after property damage accident
On August 12, 2022 at 5:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Kenneth W. James, 63 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On August 12, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Upper Mountain Road in the town of Cambria for a reported...
NYSP: Road rage incident leads to charges in Lockport
Following his arrest, Anthony Pache was taken to the Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment in lieu of bail.
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
Man hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Harlem Road at Thruway Plaza Drive
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition at ECMC after being hit by a car on Sunday. Cheektowaga Police said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Harlem Road at Thruway Plaza Drive. They said the 43-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by...
Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
Niagara County deputies using EpiPen's to save lives
Niagara County sheriff's deputies have the duty of protecting lives on road patrol. This summer they have been also using a certain life-saving device.
Police issue alert for woman missing from Brighton
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing vulnerable adult who has memory loss issues. According to police, Carol Shulman, 80, was last seen on S. Grosvenor Road in Brighton sometime after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Shulman was driving a blue Toyota Corolla with New York registration AZR-2207. Anyone with information is […]
Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River
MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
