Genesee County, NY

FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident

A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash

ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
ELLINGTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek man charged after incident in Hanover

A Silver Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call Tuesday evening, arresting 62-year-old Brian Calkins on charges of 2nd degree criminal trespass and 2nd degree harassment. Deputies later released Calkins with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
KENNEDY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police issue alert for woman missing from Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing vulnerable adult who has memory loss issues. According to police, Carol Shulman, 80, was last seen on S. Grosvenor Road in Brighton sometime after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Shulman was driving a blue Toyota Corolla with New York registration AZR-2207. Anyone with information is […]
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead man found in Black Creek, near outlet to Genesee River

MCSO is investigating a body found in Black Creek near Scottsville Road on Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Black Creek Boat Launch, in the Town of Chili, for the report of a possible drowning. A person walking in the area saw a body floating face down in Black Creek near the outlet to the Genesee River. First responders pulled the man from the water, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
