Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO