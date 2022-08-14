Read full article on original website
Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 22 RB Roydell Williams
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 21 WR Ja’Corey Brooks
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama's roster.
Jermaine Burton explains why he chose Alabama as his transfer school: ‘I want to win with this team.’
Alabama players put their arms around Jermaine Burton when he chose the Crimson Tide, and fans are showing appreciation after what he said in Monday’s interview. Burton spent his first two years at the University of Georgia. He faced Alabama twice last year, including a College Football Playoff National Championship matchup at Indianapolis. The Tide handed Georgia its lone loss in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but Burton saw the confetti rain in his favor for the CFP. He finished 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards receiving, and five touchdowns. Burton shocked some people when he decided to transfer to Tuscaloosa, but it was the best transition for himself and his family. He won a national title over Alabama, but Burton is excited about the brotherhood he has.
WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams talks decision to return to Alabama for senior year
Alabama’s senior safety, DeMarcco Hellams talked with the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to return to Alabama for his senior season, his hitman Hellams nickname and more. The full video can be streamed above.
WATCH: Alabama commits primed for big seasons, ranking boost
Several Alabama commits are expected to make statements with their play this upcoming season and rise on multiple recruiting boards. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at four Alabama commits he feels could have big seasons this fall on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
Jaylen Moody is holding serve, but Alabama is developing more inside linebackers
Alabama’s coaching staff builds knowledge and confidence in each position. The inside linebacker room will be pivotal to the defense playing at an elite level. Coach Nick Saban is excited to have senior Henry To’oto’o back as the captain. He had a slow start to his first season in Tuscaloosa, but he finished as the team leader for total tackles (113). To’oto’o put in 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He is more comfortable running the defense at middle “Mike” linebacker and making plays himself. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder has also worked on his pass rush moves for more sacks.
4-Star DL Edric Hill announces commitment date
Edric Hill tweeted Wednesday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 22. Hill attends North Kansas City High School in Missouri, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC in his top six. He officially visited the Crimson Tide, LSU and USC in June.
Alcohol license approved for Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alcohol will be sold inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the future after the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the sale of alcohol Tuesday. Upon approval from the state of Alabama’s alcoholic beverage control board., Alabama will join the other SEC school who sell alcohol at football games. Beer and wine are expected to be sold at different concession stands throughout the stadium. However, alcohol is not expected to be sold in the student section.
Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage
Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
