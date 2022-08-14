Read full article on original website
This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
Microsoft OneDrive vs Google Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and its main rivals? We pitch it against Google Drive in this cloud storage showdown. Businesses have long relied on on-site servers which have been costly to buy and complex to maintain, often requiring skilled staff, while personal users wanting to expand their storage have typically turned to external hard drives, or the humble USB stick.
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: likely dates, cost, and how to secure a device early
Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders could potentially be opening next month based on previous releases. If you're looking to be an early adopter and snag an Apple flagship as soon as possible, we've got everything you need to know about the possible iPhone 14 pre-orders right here. We've included key dates, timings, cost, and also how likely devices are to sell out, based on last year's launch.
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
Best todo list apps
The best todo list apps make it simple and easy to manage and organize your workload more effectively and efficiently. While there are plenty of software tools for tackling individual tasks, from cloud office suites (opens in new tab) to project management tools (opens in new tab), sometimes it can be difficult to juggle all of the different tasks on your todo list, especially when you have multiple clients, deadlines, and priorities.
Samsung unveils 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor - All details here
Gamers and compulsive movie-watchers at home, if they have money to splurge, would do well to get Samsung Odyssey Ark, the latest and most high-end model of the company’s Odyssey gaming monitor lineup aimed at delivering a premium gaming and movie-viewing experience. Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch...
6 upgrades AirPods Pro 2 need to make me buy them
When it comes to the best AirPods, I'm a massive fan of the AirPods Max, but I've never warmed as much to the current AirPods Pro. I like Apple tech, but I’d much rather listen on a set of Astell & Kern UW100s or Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds, because when it comes to the best wireless earbuds the AirPods Pro just don’t top my list after trying them.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Facebook may finally be adding this vital security tool to Messenger
Meta has announced it is soon adding end-to-end encryption by default to its Facebook Messenger platform, with tests “between some people” already taking place. End-to-end encrypted messages can currently be enabled individually for each chat, however the company is set to roll this out on a wider scale.
Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
PSA: iPhone users still can't use the newest Samsung Galaxy smartwatch
If you have been interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 yet own an iPhone, we've got some bad news for you – the new smartwatch from Samsung, and its Watch 5 Pro sibling, aren't compatible with iOS. This isn't just speculation, as Samsung has confirmed as much...
Microsoft's newest service will have developers licking their lips
Microsoft is preparing to release a new cloud-based workstation service for developers, dubbed Microsoft Dev Box. The new managed service will allow developers to create a pre-configured machine in the cloud, without the need to set up a physical workstation. The new service has been in private preview since May...
Windows 10 will finally make switching to Chrome much easier
It looks like the upcoming Windows 10 22H2 update will finally make switching from the default web browser, Edge, to rival Chrome easier. Microsoft has been desperate to get more people to use its Edge web browser, and has been using rather heavy-handed tactics. Not only is Edge installed in...
Ambitious potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 successors have been shown off on video
If you thought Samsung was happy with just the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lines when it comes to foldable phones then think again. We’ve known for a while that the company is experimenting with different foldable form factors, and now some of these experiments have been shown off in a video.
Step aside Google, Amazon, Roku: TiVo is coming to smart TVs
Remember TiVo? Back in the pre-cord-cutting days, the company’s DVRs were omnipresent – so much so that the phrase “TiVo it” was used interchangeably to mean recording a TV show. Now, the company is bouncing back as a third-party smart interface alternative to Google, Amazon, and Roku on the best 4K TVs, with the first TiVo-powered sets expected to arrive sometime in mid-2023 in both Europe and the US.
9 ways to browse the web anonymously
Every time you browse the web, you leave behind digital traces. These can be what page you visit, what you bought, your personal email address, how long your session lasted, and even the specific location you were connected from. Marketers might use this information for commercial purposes, while ISPs and...
iCloud Drive vs iDrive: Which is best?
Stuck between choosing iCloud Drive and its competition? We pitch it against iDrive in this head-to-head. Until recently, companies looking to store large amounts of data have had to rely on expensive in-house servers, which often require specially trained maintenance staff, while individuals have either maxed out their own computers’ hard drives or turned to external drives (opens in new tab) and USB sticks (opens in new tab).
Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review
Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
