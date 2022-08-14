Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
TechRadar
Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: likely dates, cost, and how to secure a device early
Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders could potentially be opening next month based on previous releases. If you're looking to be an early adopter and snag an Apple flagship as soon as possible, we've got everything you need to know about the possible iPhone 14 pre-orders right here. We've included key dates, timings, cost, and also how likely devices are to sell out, based on last year's launch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Casper Original Pillow review
The Casper Original Pillow is an excellent choice for combination sleepers seeking a pillow that'll adapt quickly as they shift positions at night. Our testing panel was expecting a lusciously plush pillow that we'd sink into deeply — but though it is soft, our head and neck remained well-supported for a suspended cloud-like feel. It's machine-washable, but frequent fluffing may be necessary over time, which could be cumbersome with Casper's (otherwise innovative) pillow-in-pillow design. The Casper Original pillow comes with 30 days for you to try it out, and is backed by a 1-year limited warranty if you opt to keep it.
TechRadar
Box vs iCloud Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Compare it against iCloud Drive in this head-to-head. Companies have long turned to in-house servers to store large amounts of data, while individual consumers have generally specced up computers (opens in new tab) and laptops (opens in new tab) with large enough hard drives for their needs before turning to external hard drives or the humble USB stick.
TechRadar
Microsoft OneDrive vs iDrive: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and other alternatives? We put it - and iDrive - through their paces. Businesses have historically had to rely on in-house server rooms to store potentially terabytes of data, which have proven costly and require skilled workers to maintain. Individuals, on the other hand, have had less sophisticated options. While many anticipate their needs with a suitable built-in hard drive, those who need more space have often relied on external hard drive (opens in new tab) and the humble USB stick (opens in new tab), which itself has limits in terms of data transfer speeds.
TechRadar
Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is one of the leading cloud hosting (opens in new tab) providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups. The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
5 essential features of an enterprise CRM
An enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) system can help large companies store contact details, track sales pipelines, and close deals more efficiently. While organizations of any size would benefit from using a CRM, large enterprises should acquire a CRM that’s suited to their specific needs. For instance, large companies...
TechRadar
Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review
Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
TechRadar
Canva vs Fotor: which free photo editor is best for you?
Free software can be a little bit of a minefield. Generally, you have to sacrifice some features and privacy privileges in order to benefit from the low price point. Luckily, when it comes to the best free photo editors, there are plenty of good choices – perhaps even too many to choose between.
TechRadar
Samsung Q80B vs Samsung QN85B: which mid-range QLED 4K TV is best?
If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available in 2022, the question of the Samsung Q80B vs the Samsung QN85B will probably come up if you're looking for something with premium picture quality but still mid-range pricing. Samsung’s 2022 range of TVs are almost all 4K, but after that...
TechRadar
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
TechRadar
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the future of gaming headsets with its multi-device-and-platform connectivity, long battery life, amazing comfort, and that excellent sound quality that Arctis headsets are known for. You want hi-res audio, versatility, and comfort while gaming? This one’s the one to get, despite its easy-to-overlook flaws.
TechRadar
How to delete apps from a Samsung phone
Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
TechRadar
6 upgrades AirPods Pro 2 need to make me buy them
When it comes to the best AirPods, I'm a massive fan of the AirPods Max, but I've never warmed as much to the current AirPods Pro. I like Apple tech, but I’d much rather listen on a set of Astell & Kern UW100s or Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds, because when it comes to the best wireless earbuds the AirPods Pro just don’t top my list after trying them.
TechRadar
9 ways to browse the web anonymously
Every time you browse the web, you leave behind digital traces. These can be what page you visit, what you bought, your personal email address, how long your session lasted, and even the specific location you were connected from. Marketers might use this information for commercial purposes, while ISPs and...
TechRadar
Zamzar review
Zamzar is an incredibly easy-to-use online file converter service for altering a vast array of files into other, more compatible, formats. It can be accessed online or well integrated into your operating system of choice (be it Mac or PC), allowing you to perform effortless conversions wherever you are, whatever you're working on.
Facebook may finally be adding this vital security tool to Messenger
Meta has announced it is soon adding end-to-end encryption by default to its Facebook Messenger platform, with tests “between some people” already taking place. End-to-end encrypted messages can currently be enabled individually for each chat, however the company is set to roll this out on a wider scale.
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
Comments / 0