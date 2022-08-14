ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Morgan Wade’s “Northern Air” Reminds Me Of New Generation’s “Whoever’s In New England”

By McKenzie Campbell
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423JtR_0hGu1sK600
David McClister

Morgan Wade’s Reckless album is one of my all-time favorites at this point.

But like with any album, there are songs that took me longer to really appreciate, and my current obsession is “Northern Air.”

“Northern Air” is this sad song about someone the singer cares about moving away, and the singer asking them to come back home.

These two people were definitely not right for each other at the time with this other person seemingly afraid to commit to the singer:

“I sang you songs, I wrote about you, didn’t even know it

Or maybe you did and you were too afraid to show it…”

Still, despite this denial (or simple lack of feelings), the singer still cares for this person and asks them if they think about her and if they would come home to her.

As I was listening to this song, I was reminded of Reba McEntire’s “Whoever’s in New England.”

Reba’s song is a similar heartbreak song about someone who keeps going on trips up north and leaves the singer behind.

Now, the singer is this song seems to be in a more committed relationship than the signer from “Northern Air.”

The person in Reba’s song is working so long that they are just never home (I could also argue that maybe this other person is cheating, but the working argument fits more):

“You spend an awful lot of time in Massachusetts

Seems like every other week you’ve got a meeting waiting there

Business must be booming or could something else

Be moving in the air up there…”

While Wade’s song is about this other person’s fear of commitment, both songs are about a relationship that is not working because one of the people is a different place, specifically somewhere up north.

Both women in these songs talk about the loneliness they are now forced to feel because this other person is gone.

Wade doesn’t want to sleep alone, and Reba is the one who feels cold the most.

What I love about “Northern Air” so much is that it creates a different type of relationship than the one we see in “Whoever’s in New England.”

The couple in “Northern Air” are definitely broken up (if they were ever together in the first place). The singer confessed their feelings through song and through simple words, but they were rejected:

“That night that I confessed my truth

Didn’t know it would upset you…”

This other person wasn’t ready for something more or didn’t feel the same way, and in the end, they ended up leaving.

But the singer still has a home for them to come back to.

The other person in “New England” is away to make the relationship better. They are working to give the singer a better future:

“You say that it’s important for our future

An executive on his way up has got to play the part…”

Yet, despite how absent this person is, they (like in the other song) always have a home to come back to.

Both of these songs work with the loneliness and heartbreak of a partner living somewhere else while you’re the one left behind.

But Wade’s song takes this a step further by having this other person no longer in the singer’s life except for the lingering feelings.

It’s really freaking sad, man.

Morgan Wade – “Northern Air”

Reba McEntire – “Whoever’s In New England”

And just for fun…

Cody Johnson – “Whoever’s In New England”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition

Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Cody Johnson
Whiskey Riff

The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985

A legendary song, from a legendary group. I mean, when you put four of the biggest names in the history of country/western music together, you’re destined for greatness. And that’s exactly what we got. Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen is country supergroup composed of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Their lead single, “Highwayman” was originally written by Jimmy Webb for his 1977 album El Mirage, it was also released by Glen Campbell in 1979. A song essentially about reincarnation, it […] The post The Highwaymen’s Lead Single “Highwayman” Was Topping The Country Charts On This Date In 1985 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New England#Generation#Morgan Wade S Reckless
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”

Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

179K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy