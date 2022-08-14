Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Democrats say Trump-appointed inspector general is not helping with inquiry into missing Secret Service texts
The Democratic chairs of the House Oversight Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general Tuesday for refusing to testify or share documents related to his office’s handling of missing Secret Service texts, according to a letter sent to DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump allies on House Judiciary Committee ask Biden officials to save records related to Trump search warrant
Trump allies on the House Judiciary Committee are now asking the Biden administration to do what it appears former President Donald Trump failed to do: save and hand over sensitive records to another part of government. House Republicans have sent letters to top officials in the Biden administration demanding they...
FBI rescues more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 children, in "Operation Cross Country"
Law enforcement across the country rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims, including 84 children, in a nationwide sweep dubbed "Operation Cross Country," the FBI announced Monday. The youngest victim was 11 years old. Authorities located 84 victims of child sex trafficking, as well as 37 children that were actively...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Mar-A-Lago Search Could Permanently Change How Media Covers Political Scandals
Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa cheekily suggested that reporters start replacing the suffix “-gate” with “-a-Lago” for all controversies moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump lashes out on social media after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump has taken to social media to criticize the FBI search on his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Rep. Liz Cheney, defeated in Wyoming Republican primary, says "now the real work begins"
CBS News projects Rep. Liz Cheney, one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, has lost the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by Trump. In a concession speech Tuesday night, Cheney said she believed she could have won the primary but it required her to "go...
CBS News
Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C. The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California becomes the first state to break down Black employee data by lineage
Employees won't be required to disclose their information, but advocates who support this data collection say it's for the Black community's benefit and will shed light on more hidden disparities.
Fire Sale: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them. In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will...
House Republicans to issue scathing report criticizing Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal
At the height of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan there were only 36 State Department officials on the ground at the Kabul airport to process Afghans who were trying to evacuate, according to a soon-to-be released report from House Republicans, despite the department's claims that they had surged resources to handle the crowds desperately trying to flee.
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0