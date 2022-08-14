ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, And Mario To Headline Millennium Tour: Turned Up

By Mya Abraham
Nearly two months after the R&B Verzuz edition , the Millenium Tour is returning this fall. Announced on Friday (Aug. 12), The Millennium Tour : Turned Up will be headlined by Bow Wow , Mario , and Keri Hilson .

Co-produced by Black Promoters Collective and G-Squared Events, the 24-city tour welcomes the return of Lloyd , Ying Yang Twinz, and Chingy to the Millennium Tour franchise, with additional acts Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy , Travis Porter, Crime Mob , and Trillville. The tour will also feature three-fourths of RSVP : Sammie , Bobby V , and Pleasure P (though we anticipate a surprise Ray J appearance in one or more cities). The stacked event will also include Day26’s official reunion , which was announced last month.

Fans can get a special preview of their set during their virtual concert on August 26.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up begins on Oct. 7 on the east coast and is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 27 on the west coast. Unfortunately, there is currently no word on whether the tour will extend internationally.

This is the first time the Millennium Tour will not have Omarion on the lineup, but based on past iterations, you never know who may pop up in select cities.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will be available the following day at 10 a.m. local time.

See the official flyer below.

Vibe

