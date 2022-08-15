ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Pleasance Theatre says Jerry Sadowitz gig was cancelled after ‘unprecedented number of complaints’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Edinburgh’s Pleasance Theatre has put out a new statement addressing the decision to cancel a stand-up performance from comedian Jerry Sadowitz.

Sadowitz had been scheduled to play two nights at the Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre. However, on Saturday (13 August) the second performance was cancelled at short notice.

The venue previously issued a statement claiming that the comedian’s material was “unacceptable” and “did not align with [the theatre’s] values”.

Now, in a second statement provided to The Independent , the organisation went into greater detail about the reasons for cancelling the show.

The venue said it had received an “unprecedented number of complaints” that “could not be ignored”, and that their teams had subsequently received abuse.

“Due to numerous complaints, we became immediately aware of content that was considered, among other things, extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny,” they said. “We will not associate with content which attacks people’s dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable.”

“A large number of people walked out of Jerry Sadowitz’s show as they felt uncomfortable and unsafe to remain in the venue. We have received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond. The subsequent abuse directed to our teams is also equally unacceptable.”

The organisation said that its values are to be “inclusive, diverse and welcoming”, adding that it was “proud of the progress we have made across our programming”.

“We do not believe that racism, homophobia, sexism or misogynistic language have a place in our venues,” it continued.

“In a changing world, stories and language that were once accepted on stage, whether performed in character or not, need to be challenged. There is a line that we will not cross at the Pleasance, and it was our view that this line was crossed on this occasion.”

“We don’t vet the full content of acts in advance and while Jerry Sadowitz is a controversial comedian, we could not have known the specifics of his performance. The Pleasance has staged his work numerous times over the years, but as soon as we received complaints from those in the building which caused us great concern, we knew we could not allow the final performance to go ahead.”

The statement concluded by saying: “The arts and comedy in particular have always pushed the boundaries of social norms but this boundary is always moving. Our industry has to move with it. However, this does not mean that we can allow such content to be on our stages.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmXUE_0hGu1Yrg00

Sadowitz addressed the cancellation in a statement shared with The Independent , in which he defended the set that saw him “get his d*** out”, and accused the organisation of “cheapening” it as “unsafe, homophobic, misogynistic and racist”.

Read the comedian’s full statement here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jerry Sadowitz defends exposing himself on stage after cancellation of ‘unacceptable’ Fringe comedy show

Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has defended exposing himself on stage in his Edinburgh Fringe comedy show that has now been cancelled.The controversial Scottish comic was set to play two nights at the Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre, but, on Saturday (13 August), the second performance was called off at short notice. According to The Pleasance Theatre Trust, Sadowitz’s material was “not acceptable” and “did not align with [the theatre’s] values”.The organisation told The Independent that it had received an “unprecedented number of complaints” following Sadowitz’s first show that “could not be ignored”.It said: “Due to numerous complaints, we...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue

An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jerry Sadowitz show cancelled over ‘extreme racism, homophobia and misogyny’

Jerry Sadowitz had his show cancelled at the Edinburgh fringe because its content was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny,” promoters have said. The comedian, whose material has for decades been provocatively and unashamedly offensive, had what was meant to be the second of two shows pulled because of an unprecedented number of complaints, the Pleasance theatre in Edinburgh said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sadowitz
RadarOnline

SNUBBED: Queen ‘Will Miss’ Harry & Meghan During Their Return As Monarch's Advised To STAY In Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom early next month, but their trip won't include a visit with Queen Elizabeth, Radar has learned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their plan to return to England on Monday.A spokesperson for the royal couple indicated they will be in Manchester visiting several charities Prince Harry and Meghan are closely associated with between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” the couple’s rep said.The...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Pleasance Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series

Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Rubi Rose Facing Backlash For Giving Non-Black People The “N-Word” Pass

Rubi Rose is currently catching heat for comments she made during a recent Twitch stream with streamer Adin Ross about letting non-Black people say the N-word. Rose was featured on Ross’s stream in July and mistook Ross for a light-skinned Black man. When Ross told Rose that he was white, he then asked her if that meant he could use the N-word. Rose then went on to say that he could use the N-word and believes other non-Black people can use the word if they don’t use it with any malicious intent.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Why Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial

One of the most controversial books in recent literary history, Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, was published three decades ago and almost immediately set off angry demonstrations all over the world, some of them violent. A year later, in 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or religious ruling, ordering Muslims to kill the author. Born in India to a Muslim family, but by then a British citizen living in the UK, Rushdie was forced to go into protective hiding for the greater part of a decade. What was – and still is – behind this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy