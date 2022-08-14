ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coach: Bucs will know severity of Ryan Jensen’s injury this week

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0uQL_0hGu1FL700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that the team is still uncertain of the severity of center Ryan Jensen’s left knee injury.

Jensen was injured during a practice on July 29. He was wearing a leg brace while on the sideline of the Buccaneers’ 26-24 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

“The swelling hasn’t gone down and (the medical personnel are) not exactly sure on the timing. He may or may not come back, if at all,” Bowles said. “They said in the next week — we should know something by this week. Because we didn’t have an answer, I didn’t give a comment. I wasn’t trying to be mean or anything — they just told me to wait until the swelling goes down because it could go one of two ways and we are just waiting for it.”

With Jensen sidelined, second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey started at center against the Dolphins before being replaced by Nick Leverett.

“I thought Leverett did a good job going in. I looked at the offensive line and Hainsey did some good things,” Bowles said.

Jensen, 31, was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after starting all 17 games for the Bucs. He has not missed a start since the 2016 season.

He has competed in 100 regular season games (90 starts) and seven playoff games (six starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2014-17) and Buccaneers. Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round in 2013 and he won a Super Bowl championship with Tampa Bay.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers won’t miss unexpected veteran roster cut

The loss of Ross Cockrell may be surprising to Buccaneers fans, but it won’t be a huge game-changer in the grand scheme of things. Hats off to you if you had Ross Cockrell being the first veteran cut on your Buccaneers offseason bingo card. It was already unlikely that...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FanSided

What is really going on with the Buccaneers and Ryan Jensen

The Buccaneers have been playing with their cards close to the vest on player information for a few weeks now. That is no different with Ryan Jensen. The loss of Ryan Jensen has been a low point for the Buccaneers over the last few weeks. No team with Super Bowl hopes is ever going to be totally ok after losing an All-Pro talent like Jensen ahead of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
FanSided

Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts

The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make perfect free agent signing to address injury

After what felt like months of saying the Buccaneers could go after former edge rusher Carl Nassib, the team finally pulled the trigger. Carl Nassib has finally reunited with the Buccaneers. No one on the planet that ever reads this blog should be shocked that this was on the radar for the team that is looking to make it back to the Super Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bucs#Ravens#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FanSided

Ko Kieft appears to have specific role in Buccaneers offense

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason debut, we got a glimpse of what Ko Kieft’s role in the Buccaneers’ offense could potentially be going forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the wise thing this offseason and prepared for life without Rob Gronkowski in their tight end room. It paid off because, as we now know, Gronk has decided to hang up the cleats (again).
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama

Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FanSided

Buccaneers injury opens the door for rookie to step up

The Buccaneers are certainly hoping that Cam Gill can return from injury quickly, but this is part of the reason why they drafted Andre Anthony. The Buccaneers could have a tough road ahead if they end up losing Cam Gill for any period of time. This won’t hurt on defense so much, but it will have an immediate impact on the special teams unit in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy