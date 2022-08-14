Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett to call Notre Dame games

NBC has filled its empty broadcast booth for Notre Dame telecasts with Jac Collinsworth and former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Collinsworth will replace Mike Tirico on play-by-play, while Garrett will occupy the analyst chair filled last season by Drew Brees.

Tirico is taking over Al Michaels’ role as the voice of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Brees left NBC after one NFL season that saw his performance widely criticized.

Garrett also will replace Brees on NBC’s Sunday pregame show, “Football Night in America,” on which Collinsworth will have a role, per the report.

NBC has yet to confirm the news.

Collinsworth, 27, is the son of Cris Collinsworth, the “Sunday Night Football” analyst and former NFL wide receiver. A 2017 graduate of Notre Dame, the younger Collinsworth was part of NBC’s sideline production crew for Fighting Irish football games for multiple seasons and a sideline reporter for the network of the school’s spring football game in 2016-17.

After graduation, he went on to work for ESPN in various college football-related roles and also for NBC, where he has reported from the Olympics, worked on “Football Night in America” and was the play-by-play voice of the USFL, among his roles.

Garrett, 56, spent 10 seasons as coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2010-19) and compiled an 85-67 record. He spent time as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants the past two seasons until he was fired on Nov. 23, 2021, amid the team’s offensive struggles.

He was a career backup quarterback in the NFL, spending seven seasons in Dallas and one with the Giants.

–Field Level Media

