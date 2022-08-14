ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart Had to Address the Oddest Dating Rumor After a Resurfaced Photo Went Viral & We’re Still Confused

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Martha Stewart

In the oddest turn of events yet, Twitter was deadset on a theory that Martha Stewart would be linked up to another A-lister. Trust us, it’s who you’d think (but probably don’t want to believe.) Within the past week, people have been convinced that Stewart and SNL alum Pete Davidson would be the next couple.

We don’t know if this was clearly a joke or a joke turned into a serious theory, but we’re confused either way. One Twitter user shared a snapshot of Stewart and Davidson holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner, captioning it, “We should’ve seen this coming.” Safe to say, everyone went to theorizing. But Martha addressed the rumors once and for all.

The legendary businesswoman addresses the rumor to Daily Mail, squashing any romance, but did admit they have an excellent relationship, saying, “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had. She added, “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast, and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Stewart has had a pretty simple-to-follow dating history, with her first public romance being with her ex-husband Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990 (and even welcoming a daughter!) She then briefly dated Anthony Hopkins but couldn’t get past one little thing in their relationship. She was then in an on-again-off-again relationship with Charles Simonyi from 1993 to 2008, and dating hasn’t been a priority of hers.

Davidson’s dating history is a bit more complicated, with dating A-listers left and right. Most recently, he and his ex-girlfriend of nine months Kim Kardashian split up last week.

