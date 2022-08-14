Woman accused of drugging man, stealing $50K worth of items arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman accused of drugging a Fort Lauderdale man and stealing over $50,000 worth of cash and other items was arrested in Nevada this week.

According to a NBC Miami report , Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old North Carolina resident, was arrested Monday for driving with a suspended license. Police said she received an additional charge of grand theft for the robbery in Fort Lauderdale on June 10.

Bobby Scali told NBC Miami that he was just trying to have a good time when he went out partying that night, but instead, he met the woman police later identified as Reynicke. Police released surveillance video showing the pair walking into Scali’s apartment building and Reynicke leaving by herself about two hours later.

NBC Miami reported that in those two hours, $52,000 worth of cash, Rolex watches, an iPhone and Scali’s wallet were stolen.

Scali told police that he couldn’t remember anything from that time period, including taking Reynicke back to his apartment. According to NBC Miami, a toxicology report showed Scali had several drugs in his body including GHB, a date rape drug, and tranquilizers.

According to NBC Miami, police did not say when Reynicke would be extradited to Florida to face the grand theft charge, if at all.

