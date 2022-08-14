ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
buzzfeednews.com

Maralee Nichols Seemingly Shaded Tristan Thompson Again After He Posted About Getting “Wiser” And “Switching Lanes” Following The Birth Of His And Khloé Kardashian’s Second Child

Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan Thompson’s third child, appears to have no time for the athlete’s infamous — and ironic — Instagram captions. If you’re not quite up-to-date, Maralee welcomed her and Tristan’s baby boy, Theo, back in December. She has since shared his growth with her followers over a series of candid posts.
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Spotted In Vegas With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe & Tristan Baby Drama

Does Lamar Odom, 42, have a new woman in his life? As his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 38, prepares to welcome her second baby, Lamar went to the Drais nightclub at Las Vegas’ Cromwell Hotel on July 25. The former basketball player and a mystery woman took a photo together, before he went inside to see Rick Ross perform. Lamar, who was wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants, smiled as the brunette woman pointed at Lamar and posed beside him.
Us Weekly

Maralee Nichols Seemingly Shades Tristan Thompson After He Says He’s Getting ‘Wiser’: ‘Less Time on Captions’

Two can play at the cryptic caption game. Maralee Nichols seemingly weighed in on Tristan Thompson's efforts to get "wiser" amid his many scandals. The fitness model, 32, recently shared a workout selfie via Instagram, showing off her postpartum figure in a matching athleisure set. "Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never […]
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Baby No. 2: ‘What An Amazing Mother’

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, shared some love to Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, alongside an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” Caitlyn added.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2

One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
