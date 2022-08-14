ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Forecasters issue excessive heat warning in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued an excessive heat warning effective from noon on Wednesday, August 17th, to 11:59pm on Thursday, August 18th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale business opens in new building

FERNDALE, Wash. — Carl’s Mower & Saw reopened August 15th in their new 9,600-square-foot facility at 6209 Portal Way. The new location is next door to where they have been operating for the past 32 years and was due to having outgrown the original location according to General Manager Josh Levien.
FERNDALE, WA
KIMA TV

Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
EVERETT, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Ride-along with Snohomish County Sheriff's deputy

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies say South Precinct areas around Airport Road and Highway 99 and 128th and 4th Ave are seeing a high influx of crime. “Crimes of violence have really skyrocketed,” said Deputy Brendan Pike who took The Spotlight’s cameras on ride-along. He’s one of five deputies serving an area the size of Tacoma. Despite their staffing challenges, they are on a pro-active mission to protect businesses, arrest criminals and provide resources to those ready to accept help.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

RECALL: Some Capri Sun juice may be contaminated with cleaning solution

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after receiving consumer complaints about the taste. It was determined that diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the factories.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid

Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.

