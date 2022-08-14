Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters issue excessive heat warning in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued an excessive heat warning effective from noon on Wednesday, August 17th, to 11:59pm on Thursday, August 18th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale business opens in new building
FERNDALE, Wash. — Carl’s Mower & Saw reopened August 15th in their new 9,600-square-foot facility at 6209 Portal Way. The new location is next door to where they have been operating for the past 32 years and was due to having outgrown the original location according to General Manager Josh Levien.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Traffic blocked on 128th Street SW in Everett after major 3-car crash
EVERETT, Wash. — A major crash has traffic in Snohomish County shut down. At least one person is seriously injured after the collision, which has blocked traffic going both directions on 128th Street SW in Everett. The sheriff's office said three cars were involved with the crash and three...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Ride-along with Snohomish County Sheriff's deputy
Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies say South Precinct areas around Airport Road and Highway 99 and 128th and 4th Ave are seeing a high influx of crime. “Crimes of violence have really skyrocketed,” said Deputy Brendan Pike who took The Spotlight’s cameras on ride-along. He’s one of five deputies serving an area the size of Tacoma. Despite their staffing challenges, they are on a pro-active mission to protect businesses, arrest criminals and provide resources to those ready to accept help.
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
kafe.com
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
Here’s what’s happening at Wink Wink, the Bellingham business damaged by vandals
“If people were trying to change our minds about what we do, they have failed,” owner Jenn Mason told The Herald for an earlier story.
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
WA activates alerts for missing Indigenous people – and forecasts more alerts overall
Washington state is the first in the nation to create a new missing persons’ alert specifically for Native Americans. It’s a victory for a movement that has worked to bring visibility to “Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.” They experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country.
Trucker sentenced for smuggling $2.5M of meth through Whatcom County border crossing
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Canadian trucker was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling more than $2.5 million of methamphetamine from the U.S. into Canada through a Whatcom County border crossing. Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey, British Columbia, was arrested in 2018 at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in...
whatcom-news.com
RECALL: Some Capri Sun juice may be contaminated with cleaning solution
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after receiving consumer complaints about the taste. It was determined that diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the factories.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
q13fox.com
Scientists concerned about orcas after diesel, oil spill near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - A fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island, which has locals on the island concerned. As of Sunday, the Southern Resident orcas have been spotted near Port Angeles, giving some relief as scientists have concerns that the oil spill could be hazardous to the endangered species.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Sick from food poisoning? What to do next and how to report a case in Whatcom County
Every year 3,000 people die and 48 million get sick from food poisoning in the U.S. Here’s when to see a doctor and how to report your case.
Chronicle
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid
Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
Comments / 0