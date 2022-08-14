ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

nationalinterest.org

Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War

The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
RideApart

Suzuki And Tule Join Forces To Promote New AI-Powered Vision App

Aside from selling the motorbikes we know and love, Suzuki Motor USA also manufactures ATVs for farmers and others involved in the agricultural industry. In order to promote the new Tule Vision mobile app, the firm recently established a cooperation with Tule Technologies Inc., an innovative agronomic technology company. For agricultural experts looking to track their water consumption in real time, this new smartphone app appears to offer the ideal tools.
CNBC

Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
Axios

Amazon workers at California air hub walk off job

Workers at Amazon's San Bernardino air hub in Southern California walked off the job Monday in protest for better wages and working conditions. Why it matters: More than 150 people participated in the walkout as part of the first coordinated labor action in Amazon’s growing air cargo network, according to the Washington Post.
Phys.org

C-level executives can advance job prospects through personal branding on social media, study shows

Executives who regularly promote themselves on social media may have a leg up when it comes to landing high-paying job offers that help to advance their careers. In a recent study, Texas McCombs professor of information, risk, and operations management Andrew Whinston found that savvy executive candidates such as CEOs and CIOs who modestly—but frequently—tout their knowledge, expertise, and skills on Twitter were 32% more likely to attract higher-paying job offers after interviews.
Fast Company

If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this

When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
ZDNet

Get online Linux training and help a school or charity for under $60

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you're going into the IT workforce, there's only so much on-the-job training you can expect. You simply need to know the right skills before you can even reach the interview process. For many server admin positions, that means gaining Linux proficiency. Luckily, this open-source OS is popular for a reason. Anybody can learn Linux with the proper training, and that's exactly what you'll get with the Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle.
The Associated Press

Private Division Announces Publishing Partnership with Wētā Workshop

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005032/en/ Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced they have signed a new publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, best known for their work on Middle-earth for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In 2014 Wētā Workshop founded an interactive game division and are now developing a new game set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fortune

How the top 10 Fortune 500 companies are bringing workers back to the office

Retail workers at Walmart worked in stores throughout the pandemic. Hybrid work is winning at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. Most have yet to implement an official remote-only or in-person-only strategy, instead easing hesitant workers back into the office with a hybrid policy. But many have been operating in a tale of two cities, forcing retail workers back to the frontlines a year before requiring corporate employees to return to the office.
Sourcing Journal

Geodis Scoops Up ‘Port-to-Door’ Logistics Firm

Transportation and logistics company Geodis said Tuesday it plans to buy Need It Now Delivers in a combination that creates a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. Geodis, headquartered and founded in France, offers companies contract logistics, freight forwarding, distribution and transportation services with sales of 10.9 billion euros ($11.1 billion) last year. The purchase of New Jersey-based Need It Now bolsters Geodis’ last mile, omnichannel and same-day logistics services in the U.S. Need It Now is expected to end the year with revenue of about $750 million. The deal also brings to Geodis a real estate portfolio that includes 65 locations. Geodis, through a spokesperson, declined to...
modernfarmer.com

It’s Time For Fashion to Talk More About Regenerative Agriculture

For many food crops, the process of getting from the field to your fork is relatively simple. Take an apple, for instance. It’s picked and cleaned, then graded to see where it will end up. If it’s bound for the supermarket, it’s tagged and put on a pallet with other apples before it’s loaded onto a supply truck. That process gets a bit more complicated for imported or exported foods, but it’s a similar procedure.
The Associated Press

Integral Group and Ross & Baruzzini Come Together Under New Brand, Introba, to Meet Increasing Global Demand for Sustainable, Resilient Engineering

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Integral Group, a global network of deep green engineers and consultants, and Ross & Baruzzini, a technology, consulting, and engineering firm, announced they are combining entities under a new brand name, Introba. The combined organization will have over 1,100 employees in 31 offices across the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Australia, creating one of the largest building engineering and consulting firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005035/en/ Bill Overturf, Integral Group and Ross & Baruzzini President (Photo: Business Wire)
