Rains County, TX

KSST Radio

HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer

A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Rains County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rains County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler

An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of County Road 223.
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
LINDALE, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 12 – Aug. 16

Deputies on Monday arrested Justin Michael Rowan, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Rowan remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail without bond. Deputies on Monday arrested Bryan Keith Bauer, Jr., 45, of Tyler, on charges of stalking and...
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
LINDALE, TX

