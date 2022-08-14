Transgender women have the highest HIV rate in the United States, and new data show which ones are most likely to have favorable outcomes. Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at data provided by 1,608 trans women in seven cities during 2019 and 2020. Overall, the women were struggling financially: 39% had been homeless, 40% reported going hungry and 44% earned less than $10,000 a year. While 83% reported that they currently had health insurance, one in five had gone without medical care in the past year.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO