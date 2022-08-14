ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

POZ

Watch People Living With HIV Become a Work of ART

What is it like to be a living, breathing work of ART? Nine people who have HIV share that experience in the federal campaign “I Am a Work of ART.” Featuring videos, posters, social media posts and more, the campaign’s goal is to “encourage people with HIV who are not in care to seek care, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression,” explains HIV.gov.
HEALTH
People

Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Kids Is Not Caused by 'Social Contagion,' Study Finds

A new study discredits nationwide legislative efforts to deprive transgender children of gender-affirming care. Researchers from the Fenway Institute disproved the theory of "rapid-onset gender dysphoria" (RODG) and determined that "social contagion" does not influence gender identity in the largest study of its kind, published earlier this month in Pediatrics journal.
SOCIETY
Verywell Mind

Why the Model Minority Stereotype is So Harmful to Asian Americans

The model minority myth or stereotype is harmful to Asian Americans, as it sets expectations for them to act a certain way, which can prevent them from seeking support. Stereotypes stem from such historical context as telling Japanese Americans to assimilate into white society in the 1940s after they were released from internment camps.
SOCIETY
BET

OPINION: What The Tuskegee Study Teaches Us All About The Continued Problem Of Medical Racism

While the nation’s media is currently embroiled in the turmoil of abortion rights and rampant gun violence, it is critical not to overlook that this year also marks the 50-year anniversary of a different crisis: the national media exposure that revealed and ultimately terminated a different politically and medically sanctioned injustice, the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) sponsored Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.
HEALTH
POZ

Health Care for Trans Women With HIV

Transgender women have the highest HIV rate in the United States, and new data show which ones are most likely to have favorable outcomes. Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at data provided by 1,608 trans women in seven cities during 2019 and 2020. Overall, the women were struggling financially: 39% had been homeless, 40% reported going hungry and 44% earned less than $10,000 a year. While 83% reported that they currently had health insurance, one in five had gone without medical care in the past year.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Stigma of Divorce in South Asian Communities

The recent death of Sania Khan case has spurred discussion about intimate partner violence and divorce among South Asians across the globe. The topic of intimate partner violence (IPV) for South Asians is a layered one, given the underlying pressures in the community. There is often considerable guilt placed on...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Verywell Mind

Navigating White Supremacist Harassment Online

Online racial harassment was experienced by 1 in 2 Black adolescents during the study period. Chronic exposure to online white supremacist harassment may exacerbate racial disparities in healthcare. Additional resources should be developed to help individuals cope with online white supremacist harassment. The negative effects that white supremacy have on...
SOCIETY

