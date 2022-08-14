2-vehicle crash in Aurora leaves 2 dead

DENVER — Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Tower Road that left two drivers dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. near East 40th Avenue on North Tower Road.

The two vehicles — a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2000 Lexus sedan — were occupied by a sole driver and both were pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the driver of the Honda sedan was speeding northbound on Tower Road when they ran a red light at the E. 40th Ave. intersection and collided with the Lexus in a fiery crash.

The identification of the deceased will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once they have been positively identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

The intersection was closed for multiple hours as police gathered evidence. They are asking anyone who may have video of the incident to contact them.

According to police, this is the 29th and 30th traffic-related fatality in the city for 2022.