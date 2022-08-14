Fenty Fineness: Rihanna Spotted Rocking Thigh-High Boots For Date Night With Proud Papa A$AP Rocky

It’s basically a fashion show every time new parents, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step outside for a function, and on Saturday they were dressed to impress during date night.

Rihanna was spotted rocking a graphic tee shirt featuring the album art for rapper RZA’s album Birth of a Prince. She paired the graphic t-shirt with a micro mini denim skirt and set the whole look off with a dramatic pair of Y/PROJECT thigh-high boots.

For accessories, our good sis threw on some large silver hoops, gold chain necklaces, a green snakeskin bag, and a bold red Fenty lip. She finished the look with black sunglasses and an old school half up half down hairstyle.

Papa Rocky stepped out wearing his favorite purple Los Angeles Lakers hat, a colorful graphic tee under a brown plaid button-down, ripped-up baggy jeans, and sneakers. He paired the look with a simple silver chain necklace.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May but haven’t let parenthood slow them down.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE Magazine. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.” “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom,” the insider continued. “She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

Outside of frequent date nights, the couple has also been spotted out of the country for several A$AP Rocky performances. Rihanna, who’s also the newest and youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list, has been right there by his side supporting him via the front row at every show.

This is the second time this week the couple’s been spotted out together.