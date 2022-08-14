ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fenty Fineness: Rihanna Spotted Rocking Thigh-High Boots For Date Night With Proud Papa A$AP Rocky

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

It’s basically a fashion show every time new parents, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step outside for a function, and on Saturday they were dressed to impress during date night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450yYV_0hGtzYKo00
Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rihanna was spotted rocking a graphic tee shirt featuring the album art for rapper RZA’s album Birth of a Prince. She paired the graphic t-shirt with a micro mini denim skirt and set the whole look off with a dramatic pair of Y/PROJECT thigh-high boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310wYy_0hGtzYKo00
Source: Gotham / Getty

For accessories, our good sis threw on some large silver hoops, gold chain necklaces, a green snakeskin bag, and a bold red Fenty lip. She finished the look with black sunglasses and an old school half up half down hairstyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8Pdn_0hGtzYKo00
Source: Gotham / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnXZb_0hGtzYKo00
Source: Gotham / Getty

Papa Rocky stepped out wearing his favorite purple Los Angeles Lakers hat, a colorful graphic tee under a brown plaid button-down, ripped-up baggy jeans, and sneakers. He paired the look with a simple silver chain necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMOAt_0hGtzYKo00
Source: Gotham / Getty

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May but haven’t let parenthood slow them down.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE Magazine. “She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

“Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom,” the insider continued. “She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

Outside of frequent date nights, the couple has also been spotted out of the country for several A$AP Rocky performances. Rihanna, who’s also the newest and youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list, has been right there by his side supporting him via the front row at every show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTTIr_0hGtzYKo00
Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

This is the second time this week the couple’s been spotted out together.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit

When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Thigh High Boots#Fineness#Black Boots#Ap Rocky#People Magazine
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy