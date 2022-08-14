ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Three teen suspects turn themselves in after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three teenage suspects are in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. Then later in the day, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and...
WBTW News13

Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Georgetown man pleads guilty to several drug charges; sentenced to 11 years

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – A judge sentenced a Georgetown man to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pled to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, according to deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wfxb.com

Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway

A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
CONWAY, SC

