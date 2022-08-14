Read full article on original website
1 found shot dead in car in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, 26, of Hartsville, S.C., is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. FCSO deputies...
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a fiery crash that damaged several vehicles and three homes in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach police said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday they saw a car speeding and swerving on South Ocean Boulevard. Police...
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
Three teen suspects turn themselves in after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three teenage suspects are in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. Then later in the day, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and...
Suspect surrenders after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson Co.; 2 teens still wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a...
Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville. The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.
Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the suspects in the 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing that injured two was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two of which will be served in prison, and another four on probation. The Honorable Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Dionte Roddey White, 36,...
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m. Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.
2-vehicle crash blocks section of Highway 9 near Longs; 1 person taken to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Highway 9 near Longs in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash near Harvest Moon Drive was reported at 7:53 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic […]
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
Missing Timmonsville man found dead
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
Georgetown man pleads guilty to several drug charges; sentenced to 11 years
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – A judge sentenced a Georgetown man to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pled to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, according to deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson.
Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway
A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
