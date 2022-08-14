Man carjacked after agreeing to meet a girl he met at the club

Police are looking for three suspects who are believed to be involved in a carjacking that took place in the early hours of July 27.

The Detroit Police Department shared in a press release that they are looking for a male and two female suspects who are said to have stolen the vehicle and belongings of a 31-year-old male.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., the male victim was following the three suspects to a location they had agreed to meet after they met while at a club.

When they arrived at the location, the victim exited his car, and the suspects left their vehicle. At this point, the male pulled out a weapon and demanded his keys and belongings while the females went through his pockets, taking his money and keys.

“The female suspects then fled in the suspect’s vehicle and the male suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle,” the press release said.

Those who recognize the suspects or have any information related to the crime are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.