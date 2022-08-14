Water flow restored but boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000

Water flow has been restored to all affected areas after the water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

Though the flow is not at normal levels, there will be enough flow for sanitary purposes. Crews were able to accomplish this after changing the direction of water pumping in the transmission.

The boil water advisory has been lifted for most communities, but it is still in effect for 133,000 people in the following seven areas:

Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Imlay City

Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

The water authority expects the pipeline to be returned to service in two weeks, one week being needed for repairs and another for quality testing. Crews have isolated the break to begin repairs, and a replacement pipe is currently on its way from Texas to Michigan.

“GLWA understands the real-life impact that this water main break is having on the hundreds of thousands of people in the affected communities and we truly appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to implement the necessary repairs,” said GLWA Chief Executive Officer Suzanne R. Coffey.

The issue began Saturday morning when a break in the 120-inch water transmission main was found, affecting the drinking of water of nearly 935,000 Michigan residents. Several communities were consequently placed under a boil water advisory , meaning that water from the tap needs to be boiled and then cooled before use. Only boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for purposes such as drinking, cooking and cleaning.

Later during the day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the main break. The activation will ensure that state resources are available to help local communities, the state said, after they received multiple requests for additional resources. The state emergency center has already begun working to fulfill requests they've received for bottled water.

“Our top priority right now is protecting the public health and safety of Michigan residents until this water main is fixed as quickly as possible,” said Whitmer. "We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to get the job done.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Water flow restored but boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000