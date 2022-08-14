ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graniteville, SC

Confidence building for Mustangs

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QmtZ_0hGtyYIb00

It was evident even in a 7 on 7 earlier this summer that there's a different energy within the Midland Valley football program.

The Mustangs are approaching year two under head coach Earl Chaptman with a confidence and attitude the team hasn't had in years, and that's the case despite the schedule producing just one win a year ago.

Still, Chaptman has seen his players start to grasp the overall picture of the program. He's seen them start to realize that, yes, there is a good bit of talent on this roster, and they're hard at work to get it moving in the right direction.

"The biggest thing is last year we didn't really get much of an offseason," said Chaptman, who took over at the end of last May and had to play catch-up. "So having an offseason allowed us to really put in time in the weight room, get stronger, get faster, get more athletic overall as a group. Also, it allowed us to get a little deeper into what we want to do offensively and defensively. Last year we had to keep it pretty basic because the kids were still learning, but they have a good grasp on the foundation of our offense and defense so now we continue to grow and add try it."

Now he's expecting to see a more polished football team than a year ago, one that doesn't make the same kind of mistakes that ultimately kept them from winning more games.

It's year two for TJ McElmurray, too, at quarterback, and Chaptman said everything starts with him. He's made improvements throwing the football, and he'll be able to show off his wheels a little more this year after the Mustangs had to keep him away from contact a year ago. Antrone Butler is back to make plays in the slot and at running back, and Braydn Kesselring is the leader up front driving a big offensive line.

Then Chaptman casually added that he's also expecting some reinforcements from a couple of players coming back from injury - running backs Preston McNair and Traevon Dunbar.

Dunbar, of course, became a well-known commodity statewide and in the national recruiting circles during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Silver Bluff, where he rushed for a total of 2,772 yards and 44 touchdowns on only 300 carries. He transferred to Midland Valley during the offseason and has reunited with a lot of former teammates from rec league and middle school teams.

Chaptman didn't want to reveal too much about what Dunbar's availability will be coming off an injury, but he did say that Dunbar will play this season. That alone will open up plenty of opportunities for the Mustangs' other offensive threats, not to mention the impact his personality and work ethic have had on the program as a whole.

Senior Calvin Stokes is back to lead the defensive line, and Rashad Butler is expected to be an impact player as a sophomore after seeing a lot of playing time as a freshman. The linebackers are young, but Chaptman said they're smart and athletic. Free safety Johnny Whitfield and cornerback Jadyn Simpkins, another high-impact transfer, will set the tone in the defensive backfield.

The non-region schedule features teams Chaptman picked out because they've had some past success, and he expects those games to strengthen his team in time for Region 4-AAAA play.

The Mustangs haven't factored into a region race in several years. But, then again, they haven't had this kind of energy in quite some time, either.

"I just think overall we have a better understanding of what it takes to be good, what it takes to improve a program," Chaptman said. "I think a lot of times kids think they're working hard until they actually have to work hard. I think they've done a good job of adjusting to that. The culture in general has changed and grown in a positive way, which is what I was looking for. I just think overall these guys are a little more confident, as well, as to what we can do. I don't think they look at themselves as the bottom-of-the-barrel guys anymore."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell players on pre-season Mr. Football watch list

Each year, the best high school football player in the State of South Carolina is named “Mr. Football”. Most of these players have gone on to have great college careers and many have played in the NFL. Current NFL stars Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney were both former “Mr. Football” recipients for the State of South Carolina. It is the highest honor a South Carolina high school player can receive.
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

GA/SC border battles highlight Football Friday Night Week 1 matchups

The opening week of high school football in Georgia and South Carolina features several intriguing games between Augusta-area teams making the trip across the Savannah River to play out-of-state opponents. Three South Carolina schools will make the trip to Augusta, while one local Georgia team will travel to the Palmetto State. Aiken High will hit […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graniteville, SC
The Post and Courier

Preview play at new golf club, Old Barnwell, expected to begin next spring

A new golf club that is under construction approximately 11 miles from downtown Aiken was the subject of a presentation during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Aug. 15 at Newberry Hall. The mission at Old Barnwell will be to “bring together people through golf,” said Morgan Purvis, who...
AIKEN, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

High school football jamboree fights send several fans to hospital, SC district says

Fights erupted at a high school football jamboree, sending several fans to a South Carolina hospital, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported after brawls broke out near the concession stand at the Greenwood High School Jamboree. Those involved were students attending schools that had been set to participate in the series of games on Friday, Aug. 12, according to Greenwood School District 50.
GREENWOOD, SC
Golf Digest

Latest photos of Augusta National’s work on the 13th hole reveal how it could play from a new tee in 2023

The work on one of Augusta National’s most anticipated course changes in years looks to be progressing quite rapidly this summer. Aerial photos taken by Eureka Earth show what appears to be a lengthening of the 13th hole—extending the tee box by perhaps as much as 40 yards—onto land Augusta National purchased from Augusta Country Club in 2017.
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
AdWeek

WJBF Anchor John Hart Named Station News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WJBF anchor John Hart has been promoted to news director of the Augusta, Ga., ABC affiliate. Hart first started working at WJBF...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken County students return for new school year

Busy roads, school buses and children everywhere could be seen around the county this morning as students with Aiken County Public School District returned to classes Monday morning. Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence had a busy morning as he made his way across the district to visit 10 different...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Aiken Standard

Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken

Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Golden Apple: Dr. Jackie Kennion

Johnston, S.C. (WJBF) Dr. Jackie Kennion was destined to be in this classroom. Beauty has been her priority for most of her life. “Just growing up, doing my parents’ hair, cutting my dad’s hair, playing in my mom’s hair, my aunt’s, my cousins. It’s just a passion that I loved to do,” Kennion says. It’s […]
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
197
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy