Confidence building for Mustangs

It was evident even in a 7 on 7 earlier this summer that there's a different energy within the Midland Valley football program.

The Mustangs are approaching year two under head coach Earl Chaptman with a confidence and attitude the team hasn't had in years, and that's the case despite the schedule producing just one win a year ago.

Still, Chaptman has seen his players start to grasp the overall picture of the program. He's seen them start to realize that, yes, there is a good bit of talent on this roster, and they're hard at work to get it moving in the right direction.

"The biggest thing is last year we didn't really get much of an offseason," said Chaptman, who took over at the end of last May and had to play catch-up. "So having an offseason allowed us to really put in time in the weight room, get stronger, get faster, get more athletic overall as a group. Also, it allowed us to get a little deeper into what we want to do offensively and defensively. Last year we had to keep it pretty basic because the kids were still learning, but they have a good grasp on the foundation of our offense and defense so now we continue to grow and add try it."

Now he's expecting to see a more polished football team than a year ago, one that doesn't make the same kind of mistakes that ultimately kept them from winning more games.

It's year two for TJ McElmurray, too, at quarterback, and Chaptman said everything starts with him. He's made improvements throwing the football, and he'll be able to show off his wheels a little more this year after the Mustangs had to keep him away from contact a year ago. Antrone Butler is back to make plays in the slot and at running back, and Braydn Kesselring is the leader up front driving a big offensive line.

Then Chaptman casually added that he's also expecting some reinforcements from a couple of players coming back from injury - running backs Preston McNair and Traevon Dunbar.

Dunbar, of course, became a well-known commodity statewide and in the national recruiting circles during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Silver Bluff, where he rushed for a total of 2,772 yards and 44 touchdowns on only 300 carries. He transferred to Midland Valley during the offseason and has reunited with a lot of former teammates from rec league and middle school teams.

Chaptman didn't want to reveal too much about what Dunbar's availability will be coming off an injury, but he did say that Dunbar will play this season. That alone will open up plenty of opportunities for the Mustangs' other offensive threats, not to mention the impact his personality and work ethic have had on the program as a whole.

Senior Calvin Stokes is back to lead the defensive line, and Rashad Butler is expected to be an impact player as a sophomore after seeing a lot of playing time as a freshman. The linebackers are young, but Chaptman said they're smart and athletic. Free safety Johnny Whitfield and cornerback Jadyn Simpkins, another high-impact transfer, will set the tone in the defensive backfield.

The non-region schedule features teams Chaptman picked out because they've had some past success, and he expects those games to strengthen his team in time for Region 4-AAAA play.

The Mustangs haven't factored into a region race in several years. But, then again, they haven't had this kind of energy in quite some time, either.

"I just think overall we have a better understanding of what it takes to be good, what it takes to improve a program," Chaptman said. "I think a lot of times kids think they're working hard until they actually have to work hard. I think they've done a good job of adjusting to that. The culture in general has changed and grown in a positive way, which is what I was looking for. I just think overall these guys are a little more confident, as well, as to what we can do. I don't think they look at themselves as the bottom-of-the-barrel guys anymore."