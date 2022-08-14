PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is gearing up for another heat wave with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the metro area briefly 90 degrees at PDX, and it looks like the area experience a similar day Tuesday. The only difference will be some patchy morning clouds surging up the Columbia River. Those clouds shouldn’t stick around too long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies between the late morning and the afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO