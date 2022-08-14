ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Portland temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday; cooling expected by Friday

The heat is on and it’s spreading from Clark County to the central Willamette Valley, and from the Hood River area to the east side of the Coast Range through Thursday. The National Weather Service expects daytime high temperatures to range from 94-101 in the Corvallis/Eugene area, and from 98-104 in Portland metro locations Wednesday. The forecasted high at the Portland International Airport is around 100 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
kptv.com

Heat advisory to take effect Wednesday for much of Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is gearing up for another heat wave with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the metro area briefly 90 degrees at PDX, and it looks like the area experience a similar day Tuesday. The only difference will be some patchy morning clouds surging up the Columbia River. Those clouds shouldn’t stick around too long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies between the late morning and the afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s.
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonlive Com
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
restaurantclicks.com

Best Boozy Basically Bottomless Brunch Spots in Portland

Portland is a well-rounded West Coast metropolis, featuring a gorgeous natural bounty, and a hip and creative cultural scene. Portland’s edgy and unconventional spirit shines through its vibrant restaurant and coffee house scene. You can enjoy a coffee and mimosa with friends to start a fun-filled day of bike...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row

Oregonians are continuing to see gas prices drop, after hitting the below-$5 milestone last week. This week, the statewide average fell to $4.87 per gallon, a four-cent dip from last week. The trend is continuing nationwide too, with this week’s average dropping eight cents to $3.95 a gallon. And in...
OREGON STATE
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy