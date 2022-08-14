Read full article on original website
Portland temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday; cooling expected by Friday
The heat is on and it’s spreading from Clark County to the central Willamette Valley, and from the Hood River area to the east side of the Coast Range through Thursday. The National Weather Service expects daytime high temperatures to range from 94-101 in the Corvallis/Eugene area, and from 98-104 in Portland metro locations Wednesday. The forecasted high at the Portland International Airport is around 100 degrees.
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
Portland’s heat up starts Tuesday with temps climbing above average
Portland’s brief heat up this week begins Tuesday with high climbing to about 89 degrees, after some morning clouds. That high is about six degrees warmer than normal for the middle of August. The National Weather Service says high pressure spreading northwestward from the Great Basin area of Nevada...
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
Heat advisory to take effect Wednesday for much of Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is gearing up for another heat wave with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the metro area briefly 90 degrees at PDX, and it looks like the area experience a similar day Tuesday. The only difference will be some patchy morning clouds surging up the Columbia River. Those clouds shouldn’t stick around too long. Expect to see mostly sunny skies between the late morning and the afternoon. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s.
Pushing triple-digits: Heat advisory returns Wednesday
Check out how many heat alerts Portland has had going back to 2012. Also learn about the heat advisory that is in place Wednesday.
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row
Oregonians are continuing to see gas prices drop, after hitting the below-$5 milestone last week. This week, the statewide average fell to $4.87 per gallon, a four-cent dip from last week. The trend is continuing nationwide too, with this week’s average dropping eight cents to $3.95 a gallon. And in...
