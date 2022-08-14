NFL fans crushed Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys had 17 penalties in preseason opener

The last time we saw the Cowboys they were losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs while committing 14 penalties at home in front of their very frustrated fans last January. It was a fitting end, really, because Dallas led the league in penalties last season with 141 calls against them.

Well, Mike McCarthy’s team was back on the field last night in Denver and they picked up right where they left off – committing an insane amount of penalties. The Cowboys were flagged 17 times in their loss to the Broncos, the most any team has been called for in the preseason since 2019.

That’s a lot of penalties! It’s only Week 1 of the preseason but Cowboys fans were not very happy with seeing another undisciplined performance by their team.

McCarthy wasn’t happy, either:

Fans, meanwhile crushed McCarthy and are already talking about Sean Payton: