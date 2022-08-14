Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
It has been an uneventful offseason for Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. The 63-year-old completed his business early, acquiring Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators and revamping his goaltending department at the start of free agency with Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren. However, the Capitals have also dealt with...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Team USA’s 3-2 Win Over Team Sweden
Team USA took its unblemished record into Sunday night’s game at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship against the other undefeated team in their pool and came out swinging. The Americans used their speed and physicality to full advantage defeating Team Sweden 3-2 in the final preliminary round game in Group B.
NFL・
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Motte
As we inch closer to training camp, Tyler Motte is still a free agent and looking for his next destination. The 27-year-old forward split this past season between the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, where he had seven goals and eight assists in 58 games. Although he isn’t a particularly dominant offensive player, his defensive ability and gritty style of play make him valuable to have in the lineup. As a result of this, we should see him signed shortly. Let’s now take a look at three potential landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
Yardbarker
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Anton Stralman
With training camps roughly a month away, the majority of NHL teams have their rosters fully in place, or at least very close to. That said, there are always minor tweaks general managers (GM) are looking to make prior to and even during the season in order to give their team a competitive edge. For any looking to do so right now, it would be worth their while to take a look at some still available free agents, as a few intriguing names are remaining on the market.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Devils Need a Healthy Hamilton for the 2022-23 Season
Dougie Hamilton was the New Jersey Devils’ marquee free-agent signing last summer. His first season in New Jersey got off to a strong start, but injuries began to mount and took their toll on the then-28-year-old defenseman after he broke his jaw in a game against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2. Not only did he miss weeks recovering from that injury, but he also dealt with a broken toe that nagged him through the rest of 2021-22.
Carolina Hurricanes sign Anttoni Honka to 3-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Finnish defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level deal Wednesday. Honka, 21, will earn $750,000 at
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Murray, Samsonov & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I weigh in on Maple Leafs’ young goalie prospect Joseph Woll. He doesn’t seem to get much love from those who assess the organization’s goalies, but I sure enjoyed watching him play last season. However, that also...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Who Are the Most Underrated Ahead of 2022-23
After the Montreal Canadiens finished in last place in 2021-22, the bar is relatively low for 2022-23. That isn’t to say no one cares how the Habs will do. However, success will be measured differently than in the past. So, in some ways, the Canadiens as a whole are...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Huberdeau, Coronato & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Mackenzie Weegar is reportedly very open to signing a long-term extension, though nothing has been agreed upon as of yet. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau, who was acquired alongside Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, announced that he will donate his brain to science. In other news, Matthew Coronato has been excelling for Team USA early in the 2022 World Juniors. Last but not least, it was announced this past week that Josh Brook will be attending training camp this Fall on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Prospects on Display at World Junior Championships
In mid-August, while there is no meaningful hockey to speak of at the professional level, the junior level is hosting its premier event. The loss of the 2022 World Junior Championship in December is August’s gain, as all eyes are able to be focused on this event – and there is quite a bit to focus on.
