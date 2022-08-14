Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Brainerd Church Uses Goats to Clear Out Invasive Plants on Property
The goats are coming! Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brainerd recently brought in goats to help weed out buckthorn on their property and teach kids about the outdoors. Overrun with the invasive plant buckthorn, the Bethlehem Creation Care Team is undertaking a project to clean an acre of undeveloped church...
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
lptv.org
In Business: Slice On Oak Serving New York-Style Pizza in Brainerd
Pizza is seen as a staple of American cuisine, as the dish is easily adaptable to any kind of altering or lifestyle, much like America itself. In Brainerd that’s especially true, as on May 26th this year, Slice On Oak opened its doors to customers. The New York-style pizzeria...
Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races
BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads. A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion. The Minnesota Department...
Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
valleynewslive.com
Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
willmarradio.com
Montevideo, Cold Spring dealing with THC sales
(Montevideo MN-) The Montevideo City Council may be addressing the sale of gummies and beverages containing THC at their meeting Monday. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance... Your browser does not support the audio...
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
lptv.org
Brainerd Store Holds Appreciation Day in Remembrance of Local Teacher
Last December, Tamie Swanson, a first grade teacher at Baxter Elementary, passed away unexpectedly. This past Saturday, Ace Hardware in Brainerd held a teacher appreciation event to honor all that she did for her students. The idea came about when Hal, her husband and a former manager at Ace, wanted...
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
knsiradio.com
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
kduz.com
Willmar attorney disbarred due to fraud
(Learfield News Service/St. Paul, MN) — A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to...
