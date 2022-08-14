Read full article on original website
‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
ESPN
Vanessa Bryant's attorney argues photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'
LOS ANGELES -- An institutional "culture of callousness" led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury on Wednesday.
thecomeback.com
Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos
The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
LeBron James goes wild after Bronny throws down nasty poster during exhibition game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been a major supporter of his two sons and their own basketball journeys. James’ older son Bronny is further along in his basketball journey at 17 years old and gaining interest from many college programs across the country. Perhaps more importantly,...
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
Grisly photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared for 'gossip:' lawyers
A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told Los Angeles jurors Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant's remains were shared by first responders as "visual gossip" with nearly 30 people – including at a bar and in a video game chat. The basketball legend's widow is suing the...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding
The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Not everyone is into the idea of honoring Bill Russell's career with a leaguewide jersey retirement
The NBA announced plans to honor Bill Russell, the late, great Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man, by retiring his No. 6 jersey leaguewide to honor Russell not only for his achievements in basketball, but his considerable advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Though current No. 6 wearers...
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Lakers: Stephon Marbury Slams LeBron James & Antony Davis for Russ' Struggles
Coney Island Superstar Stephon Marbury explained why Lebron James & Anthony Davis are partly to blame for Russell Westbrook's disappointing season.
Steph Curry Posts Photos With LeBron James, Rich Paul And Others At Draymond Green's Wedding
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram with photos from Draymond Green's wedding. He posted several photos with LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Rich Paul and Green.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
