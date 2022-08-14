The Baltimore Ravens begin their 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets, and one of the questions asked by many leading up to it is how the team will look at the wide receiver position. Baltimore opted to not select a wide receiver after trading away wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 draft, instead trusting their young players at the position such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and others.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO