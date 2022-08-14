ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Hornets feel they have something to prove

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbavE_0hGtwMS300

Last season was the most successful one in several years for Aiken High's football program, but head coach Olajuwon Paige wants them to embrace the same mindset they did during the losing streaks rather than pat themselves on the back too hard.

"I tell them all the time that the mindset for us is we work like we're flat broke," he said. "What we did last year, it was great. It was definitely good for the program, for the community to definitely start getting back behind us and seeing that we're moving in the right direction."

A 4-7 record won't look like much to an outsider, but it's the most wins an Aiken High team has had in a season since the 2015 team went 6-6. The Hornets won three of four games to finish the regular season and earned the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAAA, and in the opening round of the playoffs they beat Hilton Head Island to advance to the second round for the first time since 2005.

The graduating seniors laid the foundation for the things to come, and Paige has given them plenty of credit for how they stuck with the program through some lean years. Also contributing in a big way was a big group of talented sophomores who are ready to take the next step forward in their junior season, and Paige wants them to keep pushing hard to keep raising the bar until it gets back where it used to be during his playing days at Aiken.

"Everything is moving in the right direction," he repeated. "Our guys' mindset is just hungry, working like they're flat broke. We've got something to prove because nobody's believing in us except the real, true Aiken Hornet fans and everything, the supporters and family members. It's not about them - it's definitely about these kids, but we've definitely got something to prove."

They'll lean on that talented junior class, especially the quartet of Mason Carolina, Jayden Fuller, Braylon Staley and Demarius Tolen.

Carolina is a big playmaker coming off the edge or at defensive back - or on special teams. In the Hornets' playoff win over Hilton Head Island he blocked a punt and returned it for a score, recovered two fumbles and forced another in the end zone.

Fuller is already a two-time All-Region selection, and Paige intends to use him on the defensive line, rushing off the edge, at middle linebacker - wherever he can make a play.

Staley and Tolen form a dangerous receiving duo. Staley is the speedster, while Tolen has height at 6-foot-4 and isn't afraid to go snag the ball in traffic.

Other impact juniors are center Corey Hazel, one of the team captains; Ty'nez Simmons at outside linebacker; and Terrell Lockett at safety.

The Hornets will also rely on some newcomers, like running backs Jameat Williams and Jahnari Mole. Both have come up from the junior varsity roster, and the offense will be worked to fit around their running style - that will mean some zone schemes to give them chances to make some cuts and break away from the defense.

Also joining the team is quarterback Mickenzie Atterberry, Jr., a strong-armed transfer from Blackville-Hilda who along with rising junior Luke Jones will give the Hornets some depth at that position.

"These guys, we're definitely looking for them to add some spunk for us this year just to give us some more leeway," Paige said.

The non-region schedule is loaded with tests from powerful programs in order to get the Hornets ready for the Region 4-AAAA slate - and this time around, the city rivalry against South Aiken has moved back to its traditional spot as the final game on the regular season schedule.

