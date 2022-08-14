Read full article on original website
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z for Clearing ‘The Heart Pt. 5’ Sample Without Charging Him: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has always had a solid relationship with Jay-Z and that was evident last night (Saturday) when he performed an intimate party. K.Dot did an impromptu performance after his latest tour stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at a private party (it was DUMBO House reportedly) where both Jay-Z and Beyonce were in attendance. While performing his critically acclaimed song ‘The Heart Part 5’, he shouted out Hov for clearing the ‘Izzo’ interpolation and that too without charging him.
Jadakiss Gifts Styles P & Sheek Louch Championship Rings Ahead Of Benny The Butcher Mixtape
Jadakiss has blessed his LOX brethren Styles P and Sheek Louch with custom-made championship rings. Jada gifted The LOX crew the rings while the trio performed at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival on Sunday (August 7), with the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper saying he made the rings because neither MC ever gets any awards.
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Kirk Frost Accumulated Wealth Before Becoming a Reality Star on 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta'
Joining the cast of a reality show can do wonders for a person’s career. In the case of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the franchise gives cast members the chance to promote their projects and explore other ventures — from brand partnerships to entrepreneurial pursuits. Article continues below...
JAY-Z Blames Ambition And Ego For Failed Supergroup With DMX & Ja Rule
JAY-Z, DMX and Ja Rule were supposed to form a supergroup in the late ’90s, but it never came to light, and Hov has now shared why he thinks it didn’t work out. In the premiere episode of the new Murder Inc. BET documentary, label founder Irv Gotti recalled the time that Jay, X and Ja were working closely with each other to the point people in the industry referred to them as a supergroup.
L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
Lloyd Banks Returns To Hot 97 With Vicious Funk Flex Freestyle
Lloyd Banks has made his long-awaited return to Hot 97, delivering another stellar Funk Flex freestyle — check it out below. Flex dropped the video on YouTube on Thursday (August 11), which sees the Queens-bred rapper, kitted out in an Oakland Raiders fitted and a black Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt, tear the mic up with a series of neck-snapping bars.
The Game Taps Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle + More For ’Drillmatic’ Tracklist
The Game is gearing up to finally unleash his Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album, and hours prior to the project’s arrival the Compton native has unveiled the tracklisting. Set to be released on Friday (August 12), the star-studded 30-song LP is executive produced by Hit-Boy, and features the likes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, NBA YoungBoy and the late Nipsey Hussle.
Why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for millions
Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.
The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More
We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says
Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
Brent Faiyaz Responds To Joe Budden Claiming He's Not Independent
Brent Faiyaz has laid a blueprint for independent artists to crack rap’s mainstream. While his ascension has garnered a ton of praise from the industry, some like Joe Budden are questioning if he’s actually fully independent when it comes to his label situation. Faiyaz joined the Million Dollaz...
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
Today In Hip Hop History: Mobb Deep Dropped Their Fourth LP ‘Murda Muzik’ 23 Years Ago
On this day in 1999, Mobb Deep released their fourth LP, Murda Muzik. Coming after a three-year pause and numerous release date push-backs, Murda Muzik did everything but disappoint. Peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and shipping 1,000,000 copies in the year of its release prove that commercially this album was a success. The album also earned the #6 spot on the Canadian album charts.
VMAs 2022 Performers Added: Lizzo, Blackpink, Jack Harlow, and Måneskin
Lizzo, Blackpink, Jack Harlow, and Måneskin have been added to the list of performers set to take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Lizzo will play her Special track “2 Be Loved”; Blackpink will give the debut U.S. performance of “Pink Venom”; Harlow will follow last year’s Lil Nas X collab debuting “Industry Baby” with an as-yet-unannounced track; and the Italian Eurovision rockers Måneskin will play “Supermodel.”
