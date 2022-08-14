ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Court appearances: A look at what happened with cases at the Marion County Judicial Center

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
With the beginning of a new workweek upon us, here are some of the court cases written by the Star-Banner and recently settled in plea agreements made between lawyers.

Robin Lockey Strickland

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges sentenced Robin Lockey Strickland to 26 months in prison after Strickland pleaded no contest to charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor and use computer to seduce solicit lure child. A charge of unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate was dropped by prosecutors.

Strickland, 22, of Gainesville, was among a dozen men charged following "The Dirty Dozen" operation in 2021 in which local and regional law enforcement officials targeted men using the internet looking for sexual encounters with juveniles.

Others in the case include Donald Dziadyk, Jason Sciongay and Jorge Cruz Ordonez, who are all serving time behind bars, and Robert Salch, who was sentenced to probation, according to court documents.

Here's an update on the others: Koree Lee is awaiting sentencing after entering a plea; the cases of Dunte Campbell, Ryan Boyette and Brayant McCullough are ongoing; Robert Hilse's case was not prosecuted; and Allen Vasquez, arrested in Jacksonville, has been released and his case is pending.

2019 case:'We got justice': Reddick man convicted of killing Ocala homeless man

'The jury has spoken':Ocala man convicted in 2018 shooting near elementary school

Jason Allen Santolucito

Jason Allen Santolucito, 39, who was charged with using computer to seduce or solicit a child and transmission of harmful material to a minor, was sentenced to 65 months in prison for wanting to meet a juvenile for sex. Circuit Judge Peter Brigham presided over the hearing.

Santolucito was apprehended by local, state and federal authorities in "April Fools," an operation that targeted adults trying to pick up minors for their own sexual pleasure earlier this year.

Two men, Damien Michael Shade and Ire Jermaine Bethea Jr., have resolved their cases.

Other cases pending in court include those of Andre Allen Scott, Clayton Daniel Wilson, Millard Michael Hall, Michael Jerrod Bright, Benjamin Cory Staton, Nathan Andrew Lewis, Charles Milton Johns Jr, James Raymond Cress, Wesley Shawn Hicks, Jorge Antonio Mojocoa, Evan Michael Matthews, Daniel Hansen, Victor Cruz Jr., Jerry Tylan Sanstrom, Alexander Michael Slowes, Richard Lee Benitez, Andrew Christian Rittmayer and Rick Anthony Willet. Damien Michael Shade's case was not prosecuted.

Juvenile's sentence

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on several charges, including principal to home invasion robbery while armed and principal to false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

In 2020, sheriff's deputies said the 16-year-old and three others beat up a man, barged into a home under false pretense, stole a vehicle from the residence and led law enforcement officials on a chase. The four were later captured.

Another teenager, now 17, who faced a judge at the same hearing, had his case continued. The two boys made their appearances in front of Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

The case for another 16-year-old boy is ongoing, while a 17-year-old was given 15 years in May.

The Star-Banner is not releasing the names of the teens because of their ages.

Jason Anthony Cangelosi

A 49-year-old man who authorities said hit, and seriously injured a man in a traffic incident in the parking lot of a public library, pleaded guilty and was given 15 years by Herndon.

Jason Anthony Cangelosi was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a weapon or firearm, fail to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

— Contact reporter Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

