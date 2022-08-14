Strong pitching carries Akron RubberDucks to doubleheader sweep of Bowie Baysox

RubberDucks 3-6, Baysox 2-1

Dominant pitching held the visiting Baysox to just three runs in 16 innings Saturday night to help the RubberDucks earn a doubleheader sweep at Canal Park.

In game one, the Ducks trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth but scored two runs on a sacrifice fly by Julian Escobedo and a walk-off single by Jose Tena to score Chris Roller.

Starter Tanner Bibee hurled six innings and gave up one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six before Carlos Vargas and Randy Labaut (3-1) took over and allowed one run in three innings.

The nightcap was less dramatic as Raynel Delgado sparked the Ducks (59-47) to an easy victory. The third baseman went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Tena went 2-for-4 with a run scored and his 20th double of the season.

Eli Lingos got a rare start and threw four no-hit innings. He did not allow a run and issued two walks and four strikeouts. Freshly promoted Jordan Jones came on in relief and allowed one hit and one run in three innings, but struck out two and recorded the win.