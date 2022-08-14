ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction

NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Patriots DB Joejuan Williams is out for the season with a shoulder injury

With two starts over 36 games, Williams was competing for more playing time before the injury. Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is out for the season with a shoulder injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 24-year-old cornerback is entering his fourth season with the...
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
Cowboys Injury Update at L.A.: QB, 3 Stars To Practice vs. Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy ahead of this week's joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers. The thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier. Each of the four is important in their own...
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice

FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
Projecting Cowboys' 53-man roster after first preseason game

OXNARD, Calif. — This thing is going to move quickly now that the first game is out of the way. The Cowboys drudged through more than two weeks of training camp before they opened their preseason in Denver. However ugly it might have been, they're now a third of the way through the preseason slate, with the second game already just five days away.
BIG3 playoffs scores, takeaways: Trilogy, Power to meet in championship

After an exciting pair of playoff games, the 2022 BIG3 championship is set. After defeating the Aliens 50-45, the reigning champion Trilogy were able to advance to the championship game for a second straight season. They will face off against the Power, who were also able to advance after toppling the 3 Headed Monsters 51-49.
