Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III missed practice Tuesday due to a "hernia issue," head coach Pete Carroll said, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Carroll is hopeful Walker will be available to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12. "We've just got to make...
Thursday night’s preseason game will feature the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Bears-Seahawks prediction and pick. Both of these teams have a lot to prove in 2022. If things don’t go right for them they both...
