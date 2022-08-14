ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Walker's status unclear as Seahawks RB deals with hernia issue

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III missed practice Tuesday due to a "hernia issue," head coach Pete Carroll said, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Carroll is hopeful Walker will be available to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12. "We've just got to make...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy