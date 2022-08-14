UH Defensive Coordinator Doug Belk Challenges Himself to Make Sure the Cougars’ Biggest Question Gets Answered

Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Manvel youth savoring berth with Pearland in League League World Series
Kaiden Shelton will receive the chance of a lifetime this week, as the Manvel youth and his 12-year old Pearland All-Star teammates travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete at the Little League Baseball World Series, Aug. 17-28. Pearland opens its tourney road by playing the Mid-Atlantic Champion Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Training Hard in Houston For Upcoming Return
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The return of Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson is quickly approaching, and he won’t have to travel far for his August 27 fight. Anderson is holding his training camp at home in the Houston area as he prepares for his first fight of the year.
ustcelts.com
Its Official- UST joins NCAA Division III!
HOUSTON (Aug. 15, 2022) - University of St. Thomas-Houston celebrates its official membership in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DIII effective Sept. 1, 2022. It is Official!. UST President Dr. Richard Ludwick and Athletic Director Todd Smith announced the news to the UST community at its fall 2022 semester...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
cw39.com
Houston weather: strong storms possible with a front on Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon. Rain likely continues...
