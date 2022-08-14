Read full article on original website
American Bar Association nixes racial diversity plan for law schools
The American Bar Association has scrapped plans that would have required United States law schools to submit annual reports detailing their efforts to hire faculty and enroll more students from racial minorities or else lose accreditation. The revision to the ABA's standards on Diversity and Inclusion was withdrawn Monday by...
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
13-year-old girl going to medical school shares advice for other kids
Alena Wicker told "GMA" what she's learned on her journey to success thus far: "Don’t let anybody tell you no," she said.
Black medical students report more belonging, greater confidence in scholastic abilities in HBCU schools
A new study focused on Black medical students finds those attending historically Black medical schools report a greater sense of belonging and greater confidence in their scholastic abilities than those in predominantly white medical schools. A survey administered three times during study participants' second year of medical school compared the...
About 28,000 A-level students who want to go to university ‘have no offer’
About 28,000 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who applied to go to university are without an offer just days before A-level results are due to be published, according to data experts. In what promises to be one of the most competitive university admission rounds in recent memory, analysis...
‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins
As teachers, students and parents prepare for the 2022-23 school year, the Herald was curious to know how the start of this year compared to others.
Texas School Bans the Bible
A Texas school district has pulled all versions of the Bible and the graphic novel version of Anne Frank’s Diary from its library shelves ahead of the start of the school year. The ban happened in Keller, Texas—a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with a population just under 40,000.
After the rise of BLM, Black students and their families are heading back to HBCUs
Some historically Black colleges and universities have seen increases in application and enrollment numbers after years of decline.
Department of Education silently shuttered DeVos-era free speech hotline
The Department of Education quietly shut down a campus free speech complaint tipline established in the waning days of the Trump administration last year. The freespeech@ed.gov email tipline was set up about a month after the 2020 presidential election by Department of Education officials in the Trump administration as a place for college students and staff to file complaints regarding violations of freedom of speech on college campuses.
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It’s Time to Repeal the ABA’s Law School Testing Mandate
The American Bar Association Council on Legal Education is moving toward an outcome-based model of accreditation. This aligns with a broader reorientation in educational oversight across many fields. When properly tailored to local circumstances, metrics such as retention, bar passage, and employment hold law schools accountable for achieving their missions...
6 Grad Degrees That are Worth the Investment
There are plenty of great reasons to continue your education and earn a graduate degree. You may be able to learn new skills and concepts that better position you for a promotion and advancement in...
What’s the Difference Between a College and University?
The words college and university are often used interchangeably in the United States, but these two types of higher-educational schools aren’t exactly alike. What is the difference between college and university?. Article continues below advertisement. Broadly speaking, colleges are usually private schools and offer undergraduate degrees, while universities are...
Opinion: I Want My Kids Protected from Predatory Religions at Schools
There has been a huge debate raging in the United States as to what kind of materials should be considered “inappropriate” for schools. Some states have even passed broadly worded laws to prevent the discussion of certain topics. Recently, the Supreme Court decided in support of a football coach who conducted “voluntary” prayer.
Race-Based Layoff Scheme at Minneapolis Schools
The Minneapolis Public Schools have adopted a race-based layoff provision that violates the Constitution and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. "A Minneapolis teachers union contract stipulates that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before "educators of color" in the event Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) needs to reduce staff," reports Alpha News:
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The action will cancel $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 borrowers, the Education Department said. The debt is being forgiven using a federal rule known as borrower defense, which is meant to protect students from colleges that make false advertising claims or otherwise commit fraud. “The evidence shows that for years, ITT’s leaders intentionally misled students about the quality of their programs in order to profit off federal student loan programs, with no regard for the hardship this would cause,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. It adds to the administration’s growing list of piecemeal student debt cancellations — a similar action in June promised to erase $5.8 billion in debt related to Corinthian Colleges — but it provided no answers on broader student debt cancellation.
Teachers often buy school supplies themselves. In 2023, they can deduct $50 more on their taxes
It's back to school season, which means many educators are paying for school supplies out of pocket. Soon, they'll be able to deduct up to $300.
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told
Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
