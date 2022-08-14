Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Mayor Tim Keller responds to city council vote on 'Safe Outdoor Spaces'
Legislation allowing for safe outdoor spaces originally passed back in June, and multiple organizations applied to open them up on properties throughout our city. On Monday night, however, the council flipped its decision and voted to prevent any new applications from being approved. The city of Albuquerque is still looking...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque man helps raise humanitarian funds in Ukraine
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark, an Albuquerque man has helped lead a non-profit effort to support those affected by the war. Matt Kriteman is working with the non-profit Help Ukraine 22 to assist with humanitarian efforts. The organization's effort has helped hundreds of projects.
KOAT 7
Layers of safety measures to welcome students at Santa Fe Public Schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — As students and teachers in the Santa Fe Public School District get ready for the first day of class on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for many. The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions. "I am very nervous," Chris Lopez,...
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
APS students dealing with broken air-conditioning units, parents frustrated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a hot start to the school year for some students at Painted Sky Elementary School, all because of broken air-conditioning units. "We'd come in for a second meet-the-teacher event in the classroom, and it was about 85 degrees in my child's classroom," Natalie Chavez, an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, said.
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
KOAT 7
Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered
CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. The truck was being pursued on Interstate 40 when state and Laguna Police officers deployed tire deflation devices. The truck driver drove over them and exited the Interstate into a parking lot where he crashed into a wall.
KOAT 7
Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOAT 7
2022 Zozobra National Anthem singer announced
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.
Comments / 1