KOAT 7

Mayor Tim Keller responds to city council vote on 'Safe Outdoor Spaces'

Legislation allowing for safe outdoor spaces originally passed back in June, and multiple organizations applied to open them up on properties throughout our city. On Monday night, however, the council flipped its decision and voted to prevent any new applications from being approved. The city of Albuquerque is still looking...
KOAT 7

Albuquerque man helps raise humanitarian funds in Ukraine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark, an Albuquerque man has helped lead a non-profit effort to support those affected by the war. Matt Kriteman is working with the non-profit Help Ukraine 22 to assist with humanitarian efforts. The organization's effort has helped hundreds of projects.
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
KOAT 7

APS students dealing with broken air-conditioning units, parents frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a hot start to the school year for some students at Painted Sky Elementary School, all because of broken air-conditioning units. "We'd come in for a second meet-the-teacher event in the classroom, and it was about 85 degrees in my child's classroom," Natalie Chavez, an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, said.
KOAT 7

Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered

CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. The truck was being pursued on Interstate 40 when state and Laguna Police officers deployed tire deflation devices. The truck driver drove over them and exited the Interstate into a parking lot where he crashed into a wall.
KOAT 7

Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
KOAT 7

2022 Zozobra National Anthem singer announced

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.
