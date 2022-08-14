SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO