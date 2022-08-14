Kevin Harvick has certainly silenced critics after putting the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang in Victory Lane for the second consecutive race in the 2022 Cup Series season. Harvick’s No. 4 Ford eked into first place with less than 70 laps left on the board, passing the No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano and holding off a charge from the No. 17 Ford of Chris Beuscher and the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry of Christopher Bell. Harvick had control of the race twice, showing the way for a total of 55 laps around the three-quarter-mile Richmond Raceway.

