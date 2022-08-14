Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.
Kevin Harvick notches second Cup Series win in eight days at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick went 687 days without a NASCAR Cup Series win. Now he has two victories in the past eight days. Harvick led the final 48 laps Sunday at Richmond Raceway to become the first back-to-back winner of the NASCAR Cup season as he rode the momentum from his Michigan victory a week ago.
Burton Finishes 25th At Richmond
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy team finished 25th in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Burton started the 300-mile race from the rear of the pack after the team changed the master switch prior to the green flag. Starting at the rear on a...
Better Than Ezra, Multi-Platinum Rock Band, to Perform Pre-Race Concert at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – the Final Race Before Heading into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
Multi-platinum rock band Better Than Ezra will perform the pre-race concert at Daytona International Speedway prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 27. The New Orleans-based group will set the stage for a high-stakes evening, as drivers battle it out for their spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in the final race of the regular season.
Richmond Race Results: August 14, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the race weekend comes to a close in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway is set to host the Federated Auto Parts 400. View 2022 Richmond race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Kyle Larson and...
Richmond Cup Series results, points
NASCAR Cup Richmond results, points: Kevin Harvick scored his second consecutive victory Sunday, seizing control in the final 100 laps at Richmond Raceway. Harvick took his first lead on Lap 334 of 400 and led 55 of the final 67 laps in the No. 4 Ford for his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. His fourth victory at Richmond came after he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan last Sunday and qualified for the playoffs.
Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow
Check out some of the best action from Sunday's race
Chase Young rides in pace car, visits drivers at Richmond Raceway
Chase Young is becoming a regular at Richmond Raceway. For the second time in 2022, the Washington Commanders’ star pass-rusher attended a NASCAR race at the track, which is located about 100 miles from FedEx Field. But Young’s second trip to the track came with increased responsibility. At the...
Harvick Nabs Victory In No. 4 Nascar Ford At Richmond August 2022: Video
Kevin Harvick has certainly silenced critics after putting the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang in Victory Lane for the second consecutive race in the 2022 Cup Series season. Harvick’s No. 4 Ford eked into first place with less than 70 laps left on the board, passing the No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano and holding off a charge from the No. 17 Ford of Chris Beuscher and the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry of Christopher Bell. Harvick had control of the race twice, showing the way for a total of 55 laps around the three-quarter-mile Richmond Raceway.
